[Celebrating two anniversaries] 29th MIF and 2024MFE to kick off on 16 October: “Premium Goods” from “Macao Ideas” having sales campaign in local supermarkets prior to the events

MACAU, September 20 - The “Celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China, and the 25th Anniversary of Macao’s Return to the Motherland ‧ 29th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair” (29th MIF) organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) will take place from 16 to 19 October (Wednesday to Saturday) at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao. Shenzhen is invited as the partner city in this year’s event themed “Economic Diversification and Development Opportunities”.

Debut of the 29th MIF – “Macao Premium Goods” Exhibition and Sales Campaign in department stores

Leveraging the exhibition platform offered by MIF, IPIM has organised for “Macao Ideas” exhibitors to hold offline activities for the 29th MIF – Macao Ideas Promotion Series: “Macao Premium Goods” Exhibition and Sales Campaign in partnership with large local department stores for the first time from 18 to 22 September and 26 to 29 September. Thirteen “Macao Ideas” exhibitors participating in the activities will showcase and sell “Made in Macao” and “Macao Brand” products, including specialty products such as big health foods, food souvenirs, coffee and tea.

The Macao Ideas promotion series will be conducted in a brand-new hybrid mode with both online and offline activities. Following the two offline exhibition and sales sessions in September, there will be another two sessions of the Macao Ideas Promotion Series – "Macao Premium Goods" Exclusive Livestream Sales Session held during the MIF on 17 and 18 October to expand sales and marketing channels for branded Macao products through the platform provided by MIF so as to enhance brand and product visibility.

Showcasing the latest policies and opportunities through diverse activities

The 29th MIF will feature a series of thematic business promotion activities over four days, showcasing Macao’s “1+4” strategy for appropriately diversified economic development and the opportunities, alongside the latest updates from the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, in order to encourage enterprises’ participation in the construction of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, while facilitating the development of a platform for business and trade service matching to expand business opportunities.

The 29th MIF and the 2024MFE to be held concurrently at the same venue

In addition, the “Celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China, and the 25th Anniversary of Macao’s Return to the Motherland ‧ Macao Franchise Expo 2024” (2024MFE) will be held concurrently at the same location in Macao. Both accredited by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), MIF and MFE will work in synergy to promote trade and investment continuously.

For the latest information, please visit the official website at www.mif.com.mo or www.mfe.mo; call (853) 2882 8711 for the 29th MIF or (853) 8798 9654 for the 2024MFE; and follow “MICE_IPIM” on WeChat.