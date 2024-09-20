Sam Hou Fai accepted as candidate for Chief Executive election

MACAU, September 20 - The Electoral Affairs Commission for the Chief Executive Election issued a notice today, confirming Mr Sam Hou Fai as the accepted candidate for the Chief Executive election.

The Electoral Affairs Commission had previously completed an eligibility review of the only application received for becoming a candidate for the post of Chief Executive. Subsequently, the Electoral Affairs Commission published, on 18 September, a list featuring the accepted candidate for the Chief Executive election, as well as the list of members of the Chief Executive Election Committee that nominated him.

The Electoral Affairs Commission did not receive any objections within one day of announcing its decision on the eligibility of the nominated individual. As such, and according to the relevant provisions of the Chief Executive Election Law, the Electoral Affairs Commission issued a notice announcing the final list of the accepted candidate for the Chief Executive election.

The list will be affixed on the ground floor of the Public Administration Building in Rua do Campo. It will also be available on the Chief Executive Election website ( www.ece.gov.mo ).