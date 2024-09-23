Fine Art Shippers Announces the Second Year of Its Partnership with the PMA

The art logistics company Fine Art Shippers has become a Corporate Partner of the Philadelphia Museum of Art for the second year in a row.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This fall, the art logistics company Fine Art Shippers has extended its partnership with the Philadelphia Museum of Art (PMA) for the second year. The company is a proud partner of the renowned American art museum, supporting its broad spectrum of art education and social welfare programs and initiatives.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art as the Pennsylvanian Art Hub

Everyone who watched Rocky will easily recognize the stairs leading to the grand neoclassical building of the PMA in Philadelphia. The Museum, which is an object of art in itself, exemplifies the unique features of the Beaux-Arts architectural style, with its recognizable columns and sculptures making it one of the key Philadelphia highlights.

The Philadelphia Museum of Art boasts a huge collection of artworks from all corners of the globe, from exclusive examples of modern European art by such masters as Salvador Dali and Pablo Picasso to contemporary American art by Mary Cassatt, Winslow Homer, and other renowned artists. The Museum also has dedicated period rooms that familiarize the visitors with the armor and tapestry of the Medieval period and welcome the audience to the unique esthetics of Asian ceramics, prints, and sculptures.

Besides keeping a huge collection of art objects, the PMA is deeply invested in social welfare and community service, holding various educational classes for local children and art enthusiasts and sharing rich art-related knowledge at community courses. Its mission focuses on fostering lifelong learning and artistic enlightenment across diverse audiences, which the PMA pursues with the help of its extensive network of partners.

The PMA’s Corporate Partnership Program

The PMA fosters the engagement of business entities of different scales and sizes in its annual corporate partnership program. The program gives a one-year membership status to participating companies, giving each Corporate Partner a unique opportunity to take part in and contribute to the Museum’s cultural impact initiatives and campaigns.

The funds raised by the PMA via the Corporate Partnership program are allocated to curatorial, educational, and conservational activities of the Museum to fuel the PMA’s heritage preservation and community outreach efforts. The program is multi-tiered, giving every partner an exclusive set of advantages from this strategic bond in the art industry.

Fine Art Shippers’ Deep Investment in the Art Field

Fine Art Shippers is a fine art logistics company with a strong presence in the American art industry. The company has several art-related partnerships and initiatives. Besides being a Corporate Partner of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, it supports Russian Icon Collection, a unique project created to preserve and popularize Orthodox icon art. Dedicated to the promotion of art across the USA and the improvement of its accessibility, Fine Art Shippers is looking into the future of collaborating with the PMA as its Corporate Partner in multiple domains of communicating the beauty of art to multiple audiences and the preservation of unique global heritage.

