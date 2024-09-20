Submit Release
Mayor Suarez joins Brady Hunter for Little Haiti FC Grant Event

Alternate City Seal.png

Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez and The Brady Hunter Foundation are excited to announce a grant to Little Haiti FC to enhance its youth soccer program.

The grant will support the organization’s not-for-profit initiative, which provides children in underserved communities in central Miami and the surrounding neighborhoods with free access to a youth soccer program.

To celebrate this partnership, a kickoff event will be held today, September 23, 2024, at 5:30 p.m. at the LHFC soccer field. The event will feature entertainment from the Miami Arts Studio a cappella group. Attendees will have the opportunity to see the new uniforms and the mural painted on the soccer field wall. The evening will conclude with a photo opportunity and a friendly scrimmage.

When

  • Monday, September 23, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Location

Little Haiti Soccer Park, 6301 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, 33138, View Map

