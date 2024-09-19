S. 1088, North Dakota Trust Lands Completion Act of 2023

S. 1088 would authorize a land exchange between North Dakota and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) if the state relinquishes to the Department of the Interior (DOI) land that is at least partially within the boundaries of any Indian reservation. Under the bill, land exchanged would need to be of substantially equal value and if the parcels of land are not equal in value, the party conveying the parcel of lesser value could make up the difference through a transfer of funds to the other party. DOI would have 180 days to approve or reject any proposed transaction. Once a transfer is approved, the department would place the relinquished land into trust for the tribe, and that land would become part of the tribe’s reservation.

About 37,000 surface acres and 186,000 mineral acres of state land would meet the requirements under the bill and be eligible for exchange. A mineral acre is the right to all mineral deposits in an acre of land. BLM now manages about 58,000 surface acres in North Dakota. Most of the federal oil and gas mineral rights in the state are leased, and thus are encumbered by valid existing rights.

On net, CBO expects that enacting S. 1088 would have an insignificant effect on net direct spending over the 2024-2034 period.