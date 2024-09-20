Fallon to Hold Hearing on Cost-of-Living Crisis Created by Biden-Harris Economic Policies

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs Chairman Pat Fallon (R-Texas) today announced the subcommittee will hold a hearing titled “Kitchen Table Economics: How Failed Biden-Harris Policies Continue to Hurt Consumers.” The hearing will discuss how the Biden-Harris Administration’s economic policies, such as massive federal spending, an historically expansive regulatory agenda, and taxpayer-funded bailouts of student debt, exacerbate existing problems and hinder economic growth.

“Every American household is familiar with the clear failures and anti-growth economic policies of the Biden-Harris Administration. Irresponsible spending sent inflation to record highs and has increased the national debt by over seven trillion dollars, saddling future generations with adverse consequences. Americans feel much less confident about their paychecks, the economy, and the future ahead after four years living under the Biden-Harris Administration,” said Subcommittee Chairman Pat Fallon (R-Texas).

WHAT: Hearing titled “Kitchen Table Economics: How Failed Biden-Harris Policies Continue to Hurt Consumers”

DATE: Wednesday, September 25, 2024

TIME: 10:00 AM ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESSES:

Paul Winfree, Ph.D., President & CEO, Economic Policy Innovation Center

Patrice Onwuka, Director, Center for Economic Opportunity, Independent Women’s Forum

Chuck DeVore, Chief National Initiatives Officer, Texas Public Policy Foundation

The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.