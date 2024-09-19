IRS: Free Sept. 26 webinar on dealing with disasters from an individual tax perspective

IR-2024-242, Sept. 19, 2024

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service announced today that it will offer a free webinar September 26 on dealing with disasters from an individual tax perspective.

The webinar will begin at 2 p.m. ET, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024.

During this free webinar, the IRS will provide an overview of:

Awareness of tax-related disaster relief.

Types of relief.

Casualty losses.

Federally declared disaster areas.

Other permanent relief.

There will also be a live question and answer session. Though primarily aimed at tax professionals, anyone is welcome to attend.

Certificates of completion are being offered. Tax professionals can earn up to two continuing education credits in the category of federal tax. Closed captioning will also be offered.

Time: 2 p.m. (Eastern); 1 p.m. (Central); 12 p.m. (Mountain); 11 a.m. (Arizona and Pacific), 8 a.m. (Hawaii–Aleutian Time zone).

Registration: Visit the Internal Revenue Service webinar website.

Questions can be emailed to cl.sl.web.conference.team@irs.gov.