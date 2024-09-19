Milan Institute To Host Open Houses in September and October

Milan Institute will host Open Houses at all campuses throughout September and October. Each Open House will feature live demonstrations, food, and raffles.

VISALIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Milan Institute welcomes career-minded individuals to attend a Fall Open House Tour near them. This September and October, all Milan Institute campuses will host an Open House featuring live demonstrations, delicious food, and exciting raffles.Guests are invited to explore the campus and chat with the admissions team to learn about Milan’s programs. Prospective students can also meet the campus director, financial aid team, career services representatives, and current students to further explore their opportunities with Milan.Milan Institute’s Open House Tours will take place at the following locations and times:El Paso Campus, Sept. 9 from 1 - 4 p.m., 1580 George Dieter Drive., Suite 207Reno Campus, Sept. 17 from 3 - 6 p.m., 4020 Kietzke LaneSan Antonio Campus, Sept. 19 from 1 - 4 p.m., 6804 Ingram Rd.Sparks Campus, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. - Noon, 950 Industrial WayPalm Desert Campus, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to Noon, 75-030 Gerald Ford Drie, Suite 203San Antonio Campus, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., 605 SW Military DriveAmarillo Campus, Oct. 8 from 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., 7001 1-40 WestVacaville Campus, Oct. 10 from 4 - 6 p.m., 1679 E. Monte Vista Ave., Suite 200Merced Campus, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. - Noon, 780 Loughborough DriveBakersfield Campus, Oct. 17 from 3 - 6 p.m., 2822 F Street, Suite HVisalia Campus, Oct. 23 from 3 - 6 p.m., 6500 S. Mooney Blvd.Las Vegas Campus, Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. - Noon, 2250 South Rancho Drive, Suite 205Clovis Campus, Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. - Noon, 731 W. Shaw Ave., Suite AMilan Institute and Milan Institute of Cosmetology offer quality, short-term educational programs in career fields with solid growth potential. With a mission to meet the needs of students and employers, programs are designed to teach students the most relevant skills for future employment. Career training programs include: Cosmetology, Advanced Cosmetology, Barbering, Esthetician, Advanced Esthetician, Manicurist-Nail Technology, Massage Therapy, Medical Assisting, Administrative Medical Assistant, and Dental Assistant.To learn more about Milan Institute and Milan Institute of Cosmetology, visit www.milaninstitute.edu . To schedule a tour outside of the Open House hours, visit www.milaninstitute.edu/book-tour/.

