City Responds to Corporate Real Estate: Leases and Licensing Audit

HAMILTON, ON – The City of Hamilton is committed to addressing the findings and recommendations outlined in the Corporate Real Estate: Leases and Licensing Audit conducted by the Office of the Auditor General (OAG).

The audit identified key areas for improvement in the governance and administration of City-owned property leases and licenses, which the City welcomes as an opportunity to enhance its processes.

“The City is committed to safeguarding its assets, ensuring the best value for money, and ensuring compliance with City policies and legislative requirements. The recommendations in the Auditor General’s report are crucial steps toward strengthening financial controls and overall management of leases and licenses,” said Marnie Cluckie, City Manager. “I thank the Auditor General for their thorough efforts in identifying areas for improvements, as well as the City staff for their dedication to continuous improvement, as we work together to better serve the residents and businesses of Hamilton.”

The OAG report, which outlined 35 recommendations, also highlighted areas of concern regarding arrears and rental losses. The City acknowledges these concerns and has already begun implementing process improvements to address them.

Key actions being taken include:

Improving cross-departmental accountabilities

Appointing lead oversight to ensure governance and accountability

Implementing enhanced systems for data tracking and financial reporting

Streamlining and enhancing processes to improve effectiveness

Documenting procedures to ensure consistency and compliance

Training staff on updated processes and technology

“While the audit identified some areas needing improvement, the City is already taking action to address these issues. We aim to create a more efficient and sustainable system for managing City-owned properties,” said Steve Robichaud, Acting General Manager, Planning and Economic Development, City of Hamilton. “Transparency and accountability are critical as we move forward, and we will ensure that the public remains informed of our progress.”

The City will report to Council on its progress in implementing these changes and will continue to work collaboratively across departments to ensure the recommendations are put into practice efficiently and effectively.

This audit report is a valuable tool that will help strengthen the City’s operations. The City is fully committed to acting on the Auditor General’s findings and making the necessary improvements.