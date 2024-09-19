President of France Emmanuel Macron to visit Canada

CANADA, September 19 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, will visit Canada from September 25 to 26, 2024, to continue the close collaboration between our two countries on shared priorities, including peace, security, and collective defence. The President’s visit will include stops in Ottawa, Ontario, and Montréal, Quebec.

During the visit, Prime Minister Trudeau will welcome President Macron in Ottawa to continue their collaboration on geopolitical issues of shared interest, including the support that Canada and France are providing to Ukraine as it defends itself against Russia’s war of aggression. They will also explore ways to strengthen our two countries’ capacity to respond to emerging threats, including countering disinformation, and advance other critical issues.

In Montréal, the Prime Minister will showcase for the President Canada’s innovation and highly skilled workforce in science, research, and technology, especially in artificial intelligence (AI). He will reaffirm Canada’s commitment to working together with France and other international partners on the responsible adoption of AI, including within the framework of the successive G7 Presidencies that Canada and France will hold, in 2025 and 2026 respectively.

Ahead of the Sommet de la Francophonie taking place in France next month, this visit will underscore the commitment of our two countries to promoting the French language and the Francophonie’s institutions. It will also be an opportunity for Prime Minister Trudeau and President Macron to reinforce the solid, long-standing friendship between Canada and France, rooted in a shared history, shared values, and a common language.

Quote

“France is not only one of Canada’s most important allies, but also one of its closest, with our shared history, culture, and values. I look forward to welcoming President Macron to Canada to continue our important work, advance our shared priorities, and build a more peaceful and prosperous future for people on both sides of the Atlantic.” The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

President Macron’s visit – his second to Canada – will follow both leaders’ participation in the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

As a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the G7, and the G20, a founding member of the European Union and a key partner in the Organisation internationale de la Francophonie, France is a key ally for Canada on the international stage.

In 2023, France was Canada’s third largest merchandise export market in the European Union, and its 12th largest trade partner globally, with two-way merchandise trade totalling $12.9 billion.

That same year, Canadian exports to France amounted to $4.3 billion, while imports from France totalled $8.7 billion.

In France, Canada is represented by an embassy in Paris and consulates in Lyon, Nice, and Toulouse. France is represented in Canada by its embassy in Ottawa and consulates in Vancouver, Toronto, Montréal, Québec, and Moncton.

Associated Links