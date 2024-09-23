Helmsley Spear Announces Expansion And Relocation To 747 Third Avenue In A Grand Central District Prime Location

Kent M. Swig, President of Helmsley Spear, LLC

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helmsley Spear, LLC, America’s oldest continuously operating real estate firm founded in 1866, is pleased to announce that the firm has expanded to and relocated to 747 Third Avenue, which is a sublease from ITN Holdings, LLC. The new corporate space comprises the entire 11th floor of 15,100 rentable square feet. Helmsley Spear was previously located at 444 Madison Avenue. The announcement was made by Kent M. Swig, President of Helmsley Spear, LLC.Helmsley Spear was represented in-house by Randy Sherman, Executive Managing Director with Eric Lassoff, Managing Director, in the new sublease. The sub-landlord, ITN, was represented by Daniel Horowitz (Vice Chairman), Jeffrey Peck (Vice Chairman), Roi Shleifer (Executive Managing Director), Jacob Stern (Managing Director), Simon Chu (Assistant Director) and Yoni Bettinger (Associate) of Savills.“I am thrilled to announce the expansion of Helmsley Spear and the company’s relocation to 747 Third Avenue. As we continue to grow, this Class A space will provide our brokers with a strategic New York City location and the professional and technology amenities to better serve the Helmsley Spear client base,” said Kent M. Swig. “Of particular note, it is very gratifying to me to have Helmsley Spear in 747 Third Avenue as my grandfather Ben Swig developed the building with Mel and Bob Kaufman.”“For over 100 years, Sage has redefined commercial real estate and the office amenity experience in New York City, and our relationship with Swig has been an integral part of that story for decades,” said Johnathan Kaufman Iger. "We are pleased to continue this multi-generational relationship with Helmsley Spear now calling 747 Third Avenue home."747 Third Avenue is strategically located near many transportation lines and only several blocks from Grand Central Station. The 39-story, 450,000 square-foot building was originally designed by the legendary architecture firm of Emery Roth and Sons, and over the years and in the past, 747 Third Avenue has housed a major international tenant roster including the BBC, Thompson Reuters, and a number of national and international communications, technology and hospitality related firms.Helmsley Spear is one of New York City's premiere commercial brokerage firms, with a brokerage team that includes 20 full-time agents.About Helmsley SpearSince 1866, Helmsley Spear has been a leader in commercial real estate creating legendary deals that are the cornerstones of the real estate industry, and is the oldest, continually operating real estate firm in America. Evolving from a real estate appraisal company to a full-service firm providing highly-skilled, professional performance and bottom-line profitability for its clients, Helmsley Spear provides property owners and users of real estate with a full array of services including: office and retail leasing; property and asset management; capital advisory services; investment sales and financing; project development and construction management; preventative maintenance and engineering; insurance services and appraisal. Helmsley Spear is independently owned and operated with offices in New York and San Francisco.

