Up Close and Flying High 2024 Bosslift Soars

Published Sept. 18, 2024

By Tech. Sgt. Melissa Estevez

433rd Airlift Wing

Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve hosted a “Bosslift” for more than 20 civilian employers of the Alamo Wing Reserve Citizen Airmen, Sept. 14.

Bosslift is an employer outreach program where service members nominate their civilian employers to receive the opportunity to observe military operations and gain an appreciation for what their employees do while they are away serving their military commitment.

During the event, employers flew across South Texas in the C-5M Super Galaxy, which is the largest aircraft in the Air Force inventory. This flight allowed employers to view the mission of the 433rd Airlift Wing directly. They were also able to receive briefings from the commander and ESGR leadership, view static displays and interact with service members.

“Guard and Reserve forces account for over 40 percent of our military force,” Robert Siller, ESGR volunteer. “If it weren't for the cooperation and support of these employers, we would not have the effective defense forces that we have.”

Robert Siller is an Air Force retiree and has been an ESGR volunteer for 15 years. Siller said ESGR has given him the opportunity to give back by informing the guard and reserve servicemembers about their rights and responsibilities in their civilian employment.

“It's important for the community to understand that when you sacrifice your employee, you're sacrificing for the country,” said Francisco Gonzalez, Bexar County Juvenile Probation Department assistant unit supervisor.

Gonzalez was nominated by his employee Senior Airman Amber Fuller. Gonzalez was impressed by the professionalism and preparedness of the reservists.

“The military is part of the community, and you know they're the most honorable part of the community, if you ask me, because they defend our freedoms in this country and keep our freedoms free,” said Michael Glackin, Eddie B's Prime Seafood assistant manager. “It's a no brainer to come out here and support the military if you're an active part of the community.”

During the culmination of the event employers were presented with a statement of support that is signed by an ESGR representative, the secretary of defense and the employer which symbolizes their pledge to recognize, support and advocate for the guard and reserve service members.