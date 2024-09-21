Submit Release
BLU3 to Showcase Innovative Battery-Powered Dive Systems at Annapolis Sailboat and Powerboat Shows

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BLU3, a leader in battery-powered dive systems, is excited to announce their participation in the upcoming Annapolis Sailboat Show and Annapolis Powerboat Show. The shows, which will take place from October 10-14, 2024 and October 3-6, 2024 respectively, will provide an excellent opportunity for boat owners to discover BLU3’s innovative Nomad and Nomad Mini dive systems at booth D71.

BLU3’s Nomad and Nomad Mini dive systems are revolutionizing the way boat owners approach underwater maintenance, hull cleaning, and adventure. These lightweight and portable systems allow users to dive up to 30 feet deep without the need for heavy tanks or complicated equipment. With a compact design and easy setup, the Nomad and Nomad Mini are perfect for boat owners who want to explore the underwater world or take care of maintenance tasks with ease.

“We are thrilled to be exhibiting at the Annapolis Sailboat and Powerboat Shows,” said BLU3 CEO, Blake Carmichael. “Our Nomad and Nomad Mini dive systems have received a lot of positive feedback from boat owners who have used them for various purposes. We are excited to showcase our products at these shows and introduce them to a wider audience.”

In addition to showcasing their dive systems, BLU3 will also be offering special show discounts and promotions for attendees. Visitors to booth D71 will have the opportunity to speak with BLU3 representatives and learn more about the benefits of using their innovative dive systems.

Don’t miss the chance to discover BLU3’s Nomad and Nomad Mini dive systems at the Annapolis Sailboat and Powerboat Shows. Visit booth D71 to learn more and take advantage of special show offers. For more information about BLU3 and their products, visit their website at www.diveblu3.com.

