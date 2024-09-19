Award-Winning Director Jeffrey Page Embarks on West African Cultural Tour to Produce Feature-Length Documentary

Jeffrey Page is an award-winning director recognized for his work on Broadway, his MTV Video Music Award-winning choreography for Beyoncé, and collaborations with stars like Will Smith

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-Winning Director Jeffrey Page Embarks on West African Cultural Tour to Preserve Endangered Traditions and Produce Feature-Length Documentary for The GRIOT ProjectGuinea Conakry, Senegal, Mali, The Gambia, Cape Verde, Guinea Bissau, and The Casamance Region of Senegal — Renowned director, choreographer, and cultural anthropologist Jeffrey Page is set to begin a significant cultural research tour across Francophone and Lusophone West Africa as part of The GRIOT Project, a pivotal initiative by the nonprofit organization Movin' Legacy . From October 2024 to January 2025, Page will visit Guinea Conakry, Senegal, Mali, The Gambia, Cape Verde, Guinea Bissau, and The Casamance Region of Senegal to collaborate with local communities to document and preserve their profound cultural traditions.Jeffrey Page, an award-winning director recognized for his work on Broadway, his MTV Video Music Award-winning choreography for Beyoncé, and collaborations with stars like Will Smith, has received a Chita Rivera Award, a Fulbright Fellowship, and honorary doctorates from prestigious institutions. His experience at The Juilliard School and Harvard, combined with his passion for cultural preservation, uniquely positions him to bridge traditional African rhythms with contemporary narratives through The GRIOT Project.The tour will explore key cultural sites and regions, including Conakry, Dakar, Bamako, Praia, Bissau, and The Casamance, engaging directly with local artists and cultural leaders, many of whom are the last living custodians of endangered cultural forms. The research will culminate in a feature-length documentary that will highlight the resilience and creativity of local artists as a follow-up to the short-form documentary entitled "Blues People," which showcases the vibrant cultural expressions of Malian artists.“I am deeply honored to work with the incredible communities in West Africa,” said Page. “Their cultural traditions are vital to understanding our shared human history, and I am committed to ensuring that these practices are preserved and celebrated for generations to come.”Throughout the tour, Page will be documenting his experiences for a series of educational materials and documentaries.The project is also supported by Jacob's Pillow, which enhances Movin' Legacy's ability to document and share these cultural narratives using advanced technology.The outcomes of this research will contribute to a richer global understanding of African and Black cultural traditions, helping to challenge stereotypes and promote a deeper appreciation of these cultures worldwide.About Jeffrey PageJeffrey Page is an award-winning director, choreographer, and cultural anthropologist with over 30 years of experience working in West Africa. He is the founder of Movin' Legacy and currently serves as the director of the Harvard Dance Project. Page is dedicated to enhancing cultural appreciation and educating the next generation of artists and scholars.About Movin' LegacyMovin' Legacy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to preserving, cultivating, and celebrating African and Black cultural traditions (African and African diasporic traditions). The organization’s initiatives, like The GRIOT Project, aim to bridge historical heritage with contemporary expression, enriching global cultural discourse.

