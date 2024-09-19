First Spouse Tracey Quillen Carney Recognizes September as Literacy Month, Continues Reading Tour

NEWARK, Del. – First Spouse Tracey Quillen Carney on Thursday recognized September as Literacy Month with a proclamation presentation at the University of Delaware Early Learning Center. Literacy Month is intended to recognize the extensive efforts of literacy partners to promote reading as an essential skill and a lifelong pleasure.

“It’s important to show our youngest learners that reading opens doors to learning, imagination, and opportunity throughout their lives,” said Governor Carney. “Literacy is critically important not only for personal development, but for building strong communities. I want to thank the Delaware Department of Education, Delaware Libraries, my wife Tracey, and all of the literacy partners that have helped promote this essential skill for Delaware children.”

“First Chance seeks to promote quality, early language experiences toward healthy brain development and school readiness,” said First Spouse Tracey Quillen Carney. “We know that there are incredible windows of opportunity, with long-term implications, during early childhood. Kids aren’t just learning the fundamentals of reading, they’re learning how to read the world.”

To learn more about First Chance Delaware, visit Governor Carney’s website. To learn more about Books for Blue, visit de.gov/booksforblue.

“We are delighted to host First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney as she continues on her reading tour across the state of Delaware. It was a true honor to have so many wonderful leaders from across the state take part in the Proclamation of Literacy and recognize the University of Delaware Early Learning Center as we celebrate our 20th year. Our educators, families and partners understand and recognize the importance of early care, education and power of language for young children. This event highlights how literacy, books and public libraries are key components for lifelong learning,” said Jessica Peace, co-director of the Early Learning Center, housed within the University of Delaware’s College of Education and Human Development.

“Our children spend their earliest school years learning to read for good reason: Strong literacy is the key to success in so many areas,” said Secretary of Education Mark Holodick. “They need strong literacy skills to absorb information in math and science, social studies, the arts, and every other subject.”

“All of the literacy partners in the Delaware Literacy Alliance are hard at work collaborating and implementing the first strategic plan. With Delaware Libraries as the backbone, we are addressing literacy across the lifespan,” said Dr. Annie Norman, State Librarian. “Literacy is the foundation for success in school, in work, and throughout life.”

To learn more and get involved, visit DelawareLiteracyAlliance.org.

There are many resources related to literacy available in the State of Delaware:

Children and adults can sign up for a free library card online or at their local library.

Delaware children under five are eligible for free books delivered monthly from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

Many school districts partner with Reading Assist to provide high-dosage tutoring for students grades K-3. Connect with your school district to check availability.

Kindergarten Registration Month is just around the corner in November. Discover early literacy resources and get registered for Kindergarten with the Delaware Readiness Teams.

Adult learners can find support through Literacy Delaware programs. Individuals can also train to become tutors through their programming.

Read Aloud Delaware creates opportunities for volunteer readers to connect with young children to share the joy of reading.

Learn more about the Delaware Department of Education’s Literacy Plan which establishes a framework to address the state’s literacy challenges.

Photo credit: University of Delaware