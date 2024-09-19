201 Businesses Placed on the Workplace Accountability in Labor List (‘The WALL’) as It Marks First Anniversary

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

TRENTON – This month marks the first anniversary of the Workplace Accountability in Labor List, “The WALL,” which is a compliance tool created by the State of New Jersey to publicly expose, and ban from public contracts, companies that have shortchanged their workers or failed to pay contributions, penalties, and interest owed to the state’s departments of Labor and Workforce Development (NJDOL) and Treasury. Despite judgments against them, these businesses have yet to take the necessary steps to fully resolve their outstanding liabilities and comply with state wage, benefit or tax laws.

The NJDOL’s system for naming and shaming “bad actors,” and barring them from competing for and winning local and state contracts, first launched with 36 businesses in September 2023. Now 201 businesses have the dubious distinction of being placed on The WALL. The listing includes businesses across sectors, including construction, manufacturing, retail, restaurants, logistics, and transportation.

“The Murphy Administration is lifting the veil of secrecy that more than 200 bad actors operated under to exploit New Jersey workers and gain an unfair competitive edge,” said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo. “Collectively they owe over $20 million in combined unpaid wages to workers and back taxes and contributions. The WALL sends a clear message that we will not allow businesses to be built on the backs of wronged workers – New Jersey will know the names and reputations of these businesses that violate the rights of workers, and they will be held accountable.”

“The goal of The WALL is to bring businesses into compliance with the law,” said NJDOL Office of Strategic Enforcement and Compliance (OSEC) Director Peter Basso. “In an ideal situation, our state wouldn’t need this tool, and workers would be paid what they are owed. We applaud the businesses that have stepped forward during the first year of The WALL initiative to do what is right by paying their employees and resolving outstanding fines and contributions with the state.”

To date, NJDOL has recovered $498,216.38 in unpaid liabilities from businesses posted to The WALL and businesses that took immediate action to avoid being listed after they were put on notice by NJDOL. One business was removed from The WALL in August after paying their liabilities in full. Businesses are given 20 days from the date they receive written notice from NJDOL to pay in full or challenge their pending placement on The WALL.

This month alone, five businesses were added to The WALL. They collectively owe a total of $753,702.18 in unpaid wages, fines, and penalties to workers and the state. Unpaid violations range from $10,668.02 to $760,938.64 for the 201 businesses that violated New Jersey law and earned a place on The WALL.

“Research shows that public exposure deters employer violations,” said Terri Gerstein, Director of the NYU Wagner Labor Initiative at NYU's Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service. “The WALL is an important measure that helps empower workers with information about employers. It’s also an important tool for ensuring that taxpayer money does not fund public contracts with scofflaws who gain an unfair competitive advantage by breaking all the rules. New Jersey showed bipartisan leadership in creating The Wall, and more states should follow their example.”

The WALL initiative was established through bipartisan action (S-4226) in 2020 as part of an effort to strengthen NJDOL’s enforcement and compliance tools for combatting worker exploitation. The legislation gives NJDOL power to protect fair-minded businesses across the state from employers that undercut their workers to gain a competitive edge.

Posting on The WALL is separate from – and may be in addition to – other accountability measures, such as public contractor debarment and business license suspension or revocation. State, county, municipal and school procurement officers must cross-reference The WALL before awarding public contracts, as they do with the debarment list.

Businesses added to The WALL in September include:

1. A L C Contracting LLC d/b/a A.L.C. Landscaping & Construction 368 Kaplan Ave., Hackensack, NJ 07601 OSEC’s Docket #: WALL-WH-000021-2024 Violation(s): The NJ Wage Payment Law - P.L.1965, c.173 (C.34:11-4.1 et seq.)

The NJ State Wage and Hour Law - P.L.1966, c.113 (C.34:11-56a et seq.)

The NJ Prevailing Wage Act - P.L.1963, c.150 (C.34:11-56.25 et seq.) Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order: 7/15/2022 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order: $20,572.45 Date Posted on the WALL: 09/05/2024 2. AVR Enterprise LLC 1275 Bloomfield Avenue, Fairfield, NJ 07004 OSEC’s Docket #: WALL-WH-000022-2024 Violation(s): The NJ Wage Payment Law - P.L.1965, c.173 (C.34:11-4.1 et seq.)

The NJ State Wage and Hour Law - P.L.1966, c.113 (C.34:11-56a et seq.)

The NJ Prevailing Wage Act - P.L.1963, c.150 (C.34:11-56.25 et seq.) Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order: 9/14/2021 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order: $15,218.26 Date Posted on the WALL: 09/05/2024 3. Empire Hotel Services LLC 4400 Route 9, Suite 1000, Freehold, NJ 07728 OSEC’s Docket #: WALL-WH-000023-2024 Violation(s): The NJ Wage Payment Law - P.L.1965, c.173 (C.34:11-4.1 et seq.)

The NJ State Wage and Hour Law - P.L.1966, c.113 (C.34:11-56a et seq.)

The NJ Prevailing Wage Act - P.L.1963, c.150 (C.34:11-56.25 et seq.) Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order: 10/27/2021 12/28/2021 05/05/2022 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order: $20,629.06 Date Posted on the WALL: 09/05/2024 4. Freedom of Choice Health Care, Incorporated 533 32nd St., Union City, NJ 07108-3910 OSEC’s Docket #: WALL-WH-000024-2024 Violation(s): The NJ Wage Payment Law - P.L.1965, c.173 (C.34:11-4.1 et seq.)

The NJ State Wage and Hour Law - P.L.1966, c.113 (C.34:11-56a et seq.)

The NJ Prevailing Wage Act - P.L.1963, c.150 (C.34:11-56.25 et seq.) Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order: 5/12/2022 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order: $36,863.64 Date Posted on the WALL: 09/05/2024 5. Jamali Developers LLC d/b/a JD Construction 238 Fresh Ponds Road, Suite 100, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 OSEC’s Docket #: WALL-WH-000025-2024 Violation(s): The NJ Wage Payment Law - P.L.1965, c.173 (C.34:11-4.1 et seq.)

The NJ State Wage and Hour Law - P.L.1966, c.113 (C.34:11-56a et seq.)

The NJ Prevailing Wage Act - P.L.1963, c.150 (C.34:11-56.25 et seq.) Date(s) of Final Judgment/Order: 2/22/2017 Total Liability Owed Under Final Judgement/Order: $660,418.77 Date Posted on the WALL: 09/05/2024

