DSN Software Secures Strategic Growth Investment from Vertica Capital Partners

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DSN Software, the leading provider of innovative software solutions for specialty dental practices, today announced a strategic growth investment from Vertica Capital Partners, a New York-based software investment firm. This investment will accelerate DSN Software's mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions to specialty dental practices while enhancing customer support and expanding their service offerings.

“We’re thrilled to have the chance to partner with Vertica,” said Sam Munakl, CEO of DSN Software. “From day one, we’ve been dedicated to the success of our customers. With Vertica's support, we will be able to invest even more in our product development and customer service teams to ensure our customers get the most advanced tools on the market to maximize their efficiency and profitability. This investment will allow us to continue addressing the unique challenges faced by specialty dental practices and help them achieve sustainable growth.”

Specialty dental practices, including oral surgery clinics, face challenges such as patient acquisition, operational efficiency, and complex financial management. DSN Software addresses these pain points with its cloud-based solutions, which streamline operations, improve patient engagement, and optimize billing processes. DSN's all-in-one platform includes advanced features like electronic health records (EHR), practice management, and cloud imaging, enabling practices to enhance care quality, reduce administrative burdens, and increase profitability.

“DSN has established itself as the leader in the specialty dental software market, and we’re excited to collaborate with Sam and his team to further enhance their offering,” said Philip Vorobeychik, Managing Director at Vertica Capital Partners. “It’s a privilege to work with innovative companies focused on providing value to their customers, and DSN embodies that. Our focus will be on supporting DSN's continued innovation, ensuring they have the resources to develop even more advanced tools and deliver exceptional value to their customers.”

The investment from Vertica Capital Partners will enable DSN Software to strengthen its product offerings and expand customer support initiatives.

The company plans to double down on building innovative cloud-based features and enhancing its service offerings with additional tools that Oral Surgeons, Periodontists, and Endodontists can leverage for greater efficiency, security, and profitability.



About DSN Software

DSN Software is the leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for specialty dental practices, including oral surgeons, endodontists, and periodontists. Known for its innovation and customer-centric approach, DSN Software offers a best-in-class solution that helps practices maximize efficiency and improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.dsn.com.

About Vertica Capital Partners

Vertica Capital Partners is a growth-focused software investor based in New York helping a select group of founders and operators outperform. The fund's Limited Partners include a broad base of software entrepreneurs, university endowments, charitable foundations, family offices, pension funds, funds of funds, and other financial institutions. For more information, visit www.verticacp.com.

