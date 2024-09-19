Atlanta City Council Recognizes September 19th as Mellow Mushroom Day on the Atlanta-Based Brand's 50th Anniversary

First Mellow Mushroom on Spring Street in Atlanta, 1970s

Proclamation Presented Today at Mellow Mushroom’s Soon-to-Open Grant Park Location

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mellow Mushroom is being celebrated today as the Atlanta City Council officially recognizes September 19th as Mellow Mushroom Day in honor of the Atlanta-based, stone-baked pizza brand’s 50th anniversary. Sponsored by Councilmember Jason Winston, the proclamation was presented at the soon-to-open Grant Park location.Mellow Mushroom has helped create jobs and bring revenue to the city of Atlanta; in the last 20 years alone, Mellow Mushroom has on-boarded approximately 7,000 employees and contributed approximately $265 million in net sales across its Atlanta locations. Mellow Mushroom currently operates six locations in Atlanta with one under construction and 45 total in the state of Georgia, each locally owned and operated with design elements inspired by their surrounding neighborhoods.“Capping off our anniversary year of pint nights around the country, our 50th anniversary LTO menu and much more, this proclamation from Atlanta City Council will celebrate our official milestone on September 19,” said Anne Mejia, Senior VP Brand Development at Mellow Mushroom. “Having the presentation at our forthcoming Grant Park location is an honor, and we can’t wait to welcome guests to this new model of Mellow Mushroom soon. Happy Mellow Mushroom Day!”Mellow Mushroom was founded in 1974 by one University of Georgia and two Georgia Tech college graduates in Atlanta, Georgia. Fifty years later, the company now operates 160+ locations across 16 states and has garnered a passionate and loyal customer base for its hand-tossed, stone-baked pizzas, counterculture essence and high-quality ingredients. The brand’s commitment to exceptional service earned it a spot in the top five percent of Forbes’ Customer Experience All-Stars list in 2023.About Mellow MushroomMellow Mushroom has been serving out-of-this-world, stone-baked pizzas since 1974. Founded in Atlanta, Georgia & now operating 160+ locations across 16 states, the iconic pizza bakers are all about being high on pizza, people and passion. Elevating the dining experience with A Higher Order of Pizza™, Mellow Mushroom’s coveted secret dough recipe and red sauce have garnered a cult-like following over the years.Mellow Mushrooms’s menu of hand-tossed, stone-baked pizzas also includes calzones, hoagies, munchies, greens, sweets & more with plenty of gluten-free & vegan options. Behind the Mellow bar, guests can enjoy a selection of fun, specialty cocktails & mocktails, wines and a selection of local beers.Each location is locally owned and operated, providing a local flare baked in with Mellow’s trippy vibes, high quality, fresh ingredients and psychedelic artwork. Touted for its following and counterculture essence, Mellow Mushroom blends the boundaries between art, music, high-quality ingredients and passionate standards for dining. Mellow out…For more information visit www.mellowmushroom.com

