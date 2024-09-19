Grothman Announces Hearing on the Costs of the Biden-Harris Border Crisis

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs Chairman Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.) today announced a subcommittee hearing titled, “The Border Crisis: The Cost of Chaos” to examine the price Americans are paying for the Biden-Harris Administration’s open borders policies and failure to secure the southwest border.

“President Biden and his ‘border czar’, Vice President Harris, have created the worst border crisis in American history by knowingly dismantling the very tools and policies that deter illegal immigration. This border crisis is not without cost. Americans have been murdered, raped, burglarized, and violently assaulted by illegal aliens who should not be free to roam our country. Foreign gangs are infiltrating our communities and fentanyl pouring across the southern border is killing hundreds of thousands of Americans. The massive influx of illegal aliens is burdening our healthcare, justice, education, and social service systems – placing American taxpayers on the hook as they continue to suffer from skyrocketing inflation due to this Administration’s spending binge. Our subcommittee will examine the costs of the Biden-Harris border crisis with expert witnesses and discuss deterrent focused solutions to end this manufactured crisis,” said Subcommittee Chairman Grothman.

WHAT: Hearing on “The Border Crisis: The Cost of Chaos”

DATE: Wednesday, September 25, 2024

TIME: 2:00 PM ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESSES:

Steven Camarota, Director of Research, Center for Immigration Studies

Chris Clem, Former Chief Patrol Agent, Yuma Sector, U.S. Border Patrol

The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.