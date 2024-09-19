Oversight Committee Releases Memorandum Detailing the Biden-Harris Administration’s Worst Policy and Management Failures

WASHINGTON—Today, House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) released a memorandum detailing the Biden-Harris Administration’s detrimental policy agenda and poor leadership record, which has fueled high inflation, the worst border crisis in American history, chaos on the global stage, and higher risk of waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement of taxpayer funds at federal departments and agencies.

“Today’s memorandum details how the Biden-Harris Administration has recycled failed policies and continues to work overtime to distract the American people from their disastrous record. Americans can see right through this Administration’s efforts to sugarcoat and downplay the consequences of their actions. Record high inflation, the worst border crisis in history, and chaos on the global stage can all be traced to policy and leadership decisions made by this Administration. The Oversight Committee is exposing the consequences of this Administration’s policy agenda and will continue to discuss solutions today that can reverse the damage this Administration has caused and provide Americans relief,” said Chairman James Comer.

Below is a summary of the memorandum. The full memorandum can be found here.

The Biden-Harris Administration’s expansive and costly regulatory agenda, combined with out-of-control spending fueled by Congressional Democrats’ irresponsibility in the 117th Congress, contributed to high levels of inflation and will continue leading to sustained price increases into the future as high regulatory costs are passed along to consumers.

Americans now pay, on average, over 20 percent more for the same goods and services tracked by the Consumer Price Index than they did when Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took office in January 2021.

The Biden-Harris Administration’s deliberate policy choices led to an historic border crisis by eroding border security and encouraging millions of illegal aliens to enter and remain in the country unlawfully.

The resulting chaos overwhelmed law enforcement, undermined the functioning of the lawful immigration system, and left the country more vulnerable to infiltration by terrorists and criminals.

The Biden-Harris Administration’s often touted “accomplishments” are only massive expenditures of taxpayer dollars that have failed to yield real-world results due to mismanagement, waste, and abuse.

The Biden-Harris Administration has demonstrated that it is not competent to enact even its priority programs and is unable or unwilling to handle the day-to-day operations of key Executive Branch functions.

The Biden Harris Administration’s weak and ineffective leadership on the global stage has exacerbated global conflicts, created instability, and emboldened adversaries—putting Americans at risk at home and abroad.

