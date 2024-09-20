Dr. Anna Breuer, Psychologist, Launches Therapy Practice to Help With Louisiana's Mental Health Shortage

Dr. Anna Breuer - Psychologist

Dr. Breuer’s therapy practice provides immediate help with the Louisiana mental health shortage by offering therapy appointments for Louisiana residents.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Anna Breuer , clinical psychologist, announces the launch of her Louisiana mental health practice and has immediate openings. She just recently moved back to New Orleans, after living in Denver, and is excited to be back to her beloved Louisiana and offering mental health services to a state that has a severe shortage of mental health services (nearly 79% of Louisianans live in areas without adequate mental health services).She can now provide individual therapy to adults and parent/infant and parent/child therapy sessions by secure video tele-health to anyone residing in the state of Louisiana from the comfort of their own home. She also has in-person and in-home therapy sessions to those who reside in or near New Orleans. (Her office is located in Mid-City).With the use of tele-health video therapy appointments, therapy is no longer limited to those who live near a therapist’s office. She is excited to offer therapy to Louisianans, as long as they have a strong enough cell signal or wifi speed to support video calls. Privacy is a critical component of successful therapy. Dr. Breuer uses a secure HIPAA compliant platform, which means the information shared with her during a therapy appointment is kept safe and confidential.Dr. Breuer is trained in general mental health topics like anxiety, depression, job stress, relationship issues, family relationships and life stressors. She also specializes in helping new parents, parent stress and anxiety, those trying to become parents, postpartum depression and anxiety, parent/infant attachment struggles, difficulty comforting a baby with colic or a difficult to soothe baby, and those facing infant loss or infant crises, such as extended NICU stays. “Life, relationships, parenting and pregnancy can be extremely stressful and do not come with an instruction book. Having a child can bring up unexpected feelings and memories, and I am trained in helping you get through challenging times,” says Dr. Breuer.Dr. Breuer offers a free 20 minute phone consultation for anyone who is interested in working with her. Schedule a call on her website or contact her by phone or email to schedule your consultation to find out if Dr. Breuer is a good fit for you. You can also read more about Dr. Breuer, insurances accepted, and Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) on her website.ABOUTDr. Anna Breuer is a licensed clinical psychologist trained in general adult mental health with additional training in perinatal and infant mental health and child development at Harbor UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, Tulane University School of Medicine (where she later became an Assistant Professor of Psychiatry), and at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. She is not only skilled, but highly attuned, and non-judgmental. She uses attachment-based approaches to help individuals and families feel better, function better, and have the support they need when going through stressful or difficult times. She is licensed in both Louisiana and Colorado.

