Sen. Niceley, Rep. Powers, & Secretary Hargett Announce TOP Grants for Union County Libraries

July 9, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Sen. Frank Niceley, State Rep. Dennis Powers, and Secretary of State Tre Hargett today announced Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant awards totaling $11,594 for public libraries in Union County.

Specifically, The Maynardville Public Library will receive $9,740 to assist with the cost of Wi-Fi hotspots, solar charging stations, and internal internet connections. Luttrell Library has been granted $1,854 to help with internal internet connections.

“Libraries provide unique opportunities for citizens to access information, grow, and learn,” said Sen. Niceley. “These grants will enable our libraries to continue offering resources that enhance intellectual growth and build the next generation of leaders in our community.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and are administered through the Secretary of State’s office.

“Libraries offer access to innovative resources that empower individuals and strengthen communities,” said Rep. Powers. “This funding is crucial in supporting the mission of our libraries to remain beacons of learning for all in Union County.”

TOP grant funding is available for Tennessee public libraries to address unique needs within their communities. Grants can be used for digital literacy training, hotspots, solar charging stations, and increased internet access at the library facility.

“Thank you to Sen. Niceley and Rep. Powers for their continued advocacy and support of local libraries. They know that increasing access to technological services for Tennesseans is an important function of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “This grant enhances efforts to better address the needs of library patrons in the communities these facilities serve.”

This year, more than $394,000 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 60 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla.

