Sen. Yager, Rep. Butler, & Secretary Hargett Announce TOP Grants for Millard Oakley Public Library

July 9, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Sen. Ken Yager, Rep. Ed Butler, and Secretary of State Tre Hargett today announced a $13,599 Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant award for Millard Oakley Public Library. The funding will be used to help cover the cost of Wi-Fi hotspots and internal internet connections at the facility.

“Libraries are invaluable resources for fostering education and lifelong learning opportunities,” said Sen. Yager. “This grant funding will help our library continue to offer essential services and programs to effectively meet needs in our community.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and are administered through the Secretary of State’s office.

“Investing in our local library is an investment in Overton County’s future,” said Rep. Butler. “These grants will ensure our local library continues to provide invaluable services that support all families in Overton County.”

TOP grant funding is available for Tennessee public libraries to address unique needs within their communities. Grants can be used for digital literacy training, hotspots, solar charging stations, and increased internet access at the library facility.

“Thank you to Sen. Yager and Rep. Butler for their continued advocacy and support of local libraries. They know that increasing access to technological services for Tennesseans is an important function of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “This grant enhances efforts to better address the needs of library patrons in the community this facility serves.”

This year, more than $394,000 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 60 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla.

