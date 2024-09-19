Sen. Swann, Rep. Moon, Rep. Richey, & Secretary Hargett Announce TOP Grant for Blount Co. Friends of the Library

July 9, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Sen. Art Swann, State Rep. Jerome Moon, State Rep. Bryan Richey, and Secretary of State Tre Hargett today announced a $20,000 Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant award for Blount County Friends of the Library. The funding will be used to help cover the cost of digital literacy instructors.

“Public libraries provide essential resources and foster lifelong learning opportunities,” said Sen. Swann. “This grant will ensure our libraries continue to offer valuable services and programs to the public.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and are administered through the Secretary of State’s office.

“Libraries are vital institutions that provide access to information, technology, and educational opportunities,” said Rep. Moon and Rep. Richey in a joint statement. “This funding will help our local facility maintain and expand critical services to address unique needs in our communities in need.”

TOP grant funding is available for Tennessee public libraries to address unique needs within their communities. Grants can be used for digital literacy training, hotspots, solar charging stations, and increased internet access at the library facility.

“Thank you to Sen. Swann, Rep. Moon, and Rep. Richey for their continued advocacy and support of local libraries. They know that increasing access to technological services for Tennesseans is an important function of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “This grant enhances efforts to better address the needs of library patrons in the community this facility serves.”

This year, more than $394,000 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 60 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla.

