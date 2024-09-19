Sen. Walley, Rep. Gant, Rep. Shaw, & Secretary Hargett Announce TOP Grants for Hardeman Co. Libraries

July 9, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Sen. Page Walley, State Rep. Ron Gant, State Rep. Johnny Shaw, and Secretary of State Tre Hargett today announced $14,052 in Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant award funding for libraries in Hardeman County.

Specifically, Lee Ola Roberts Library will receive $3,876 in funding to help cover the cost of Wi-Fi Hotspots. Middleton Community Library has been granted $10,176 to assist with the cost of digital literacy instructors and Wi-Fi hotspots.

“The roles our public libraries play in shaping outcomes within our community cannot be overstated,” said Sen. Walley. “These grants will enhance efforts to continue providing essential programs and resources that enrich the lives of citizens of all ages.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and are administered through the Secretary of State’s office.

“Libraries are more than just buildings full of books; they are community hubs that offer essential services to all Tennesseans,” said Rep. Gant. “These funds will ensure our libraries can continue to be places where people can learn, connect, and grow.”

TOP grant funding is available for Tennessee public libraries to address unique needs within their communities. Grants can be used for digital literacy training, hotspots, solar charging stations, and increased internet access at the library facility.

“I’m always excited when we get help for our local libraries, which are so important to our communities,” said Rep. Shaw. “Adding digital literacy instructors and Wi-Fi hotspots to our Hardeman County libraries will increase our ability to create and share information, as well as, encourage our young people to consider STEM educational opportunities and careers. And credit to the Secretary of State’s office for their role in obtaining this grant.”

This year, more than $394,000 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 60 public libraries across Tennessee.

“Thank you to Sen. Walley, Rep. Gant, and Rep. Shaw for their continued advocacy and support of local libraries. They know that increasing access to technological services for Tennesseans is an important function of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “These grants enhance efforts to better address the needs of library patrons in the communities these facilities serve.”

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla.

