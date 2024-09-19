Sen. Lowe, Rep. Howell, & Secretary Hargett Announce TOP Grant for Meigs Decatur Friends of the Library

July 9, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Sen. Adam Lowe, State Rep. Dan Howell, and Secretary of State Tre Hargett today announced a $2,240 Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) Grant award for Meigs Decatur Friends of the Library. The grant award will help cover the cost of digital literacy instructors.

“Investing in our public library is an investment in our community’s future,” said Sen. Lowe. “These grant funds will enhance the ability of our local libraries to provide greater outreach and critical services to citizens of all ages.”

TOP Grants are funded by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and are administered through the Secretary of State’s office.

“Supporting our libraries means supporting continued educational opportunities within our community,” said Rep. Howell. “This grant will assist our libraries as they continue their important work shaping current and future leaders in our community and state.”

TOP grant funding is available for Tennessee public libraries to address unique needs within their communities. Grants can be used for digital literacy training, hotspots, solar charging stations, and increased internet access at the library facility.

“Thank you to Sen. Lowe and Rep. Howell for their continued advocacy and support of local libraries. They know that increasing access to technological services for Tennesseans is an important function of our local libraries,” said Secretary Hargett. “This grant enhances efforts to better address the needs of library patrons in the community this facility serves.”

This year, more than $394,000 in TOP Grant funding is being awarded to increase access to technology at 60 public libraries across Tennessee.

To learn more about grants for public libraries administered by the Library & Archives, visit https://sos.tn.gov/tsla.

