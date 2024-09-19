Governor Newsom signs bipartisan housing package and launches Prop 1 Homekey+ initiative

What these new laws do

Mandate that locals plan for housing for extremely vulnerable residents, including people experiencing homelessness and other acutely and extremely low-income individuals.

Increase accountability for local governments by creating stricter timelines and more robust requirements for local governments to report on housing progress and provide clear notice to the public.

Strengthen enforcement and penalties by imposing monetary penalties on cities and counties that fail to adopt housing element revisions or approve housing developments, and ensuring effective consequences for those who fail to comply with state housing law.

Streamline housing production by reducing regulatory barriers, promoting housing near transit, and providing incentives for senior housing, student housing, and accessory dwelling units.

What the Prop 1 funding for new HomeKey+ housing does

Creates more than 4,000 new permanent housing units , paired with services, for people with mental health and housing challenges

Dedicates housing for veterans with half of the units reserved for veterans with behavioral health needs

Builds new housing faster by leveraging the proven HomeKey conversion model

Why this matters

California continues to address a decades-long homelessness and housing affordability crisis. According to the most recent verified data, in 2023 roughly 181,000 Californians experienced homelessness, with approximately 90,000 people in unsheltered conditions. Although there are many reasons why someone may lose access to housing, the lack of available affordable homes in California is a key driver. Most people who enter homelessness are rent-burdened and cite economic hardship such as increased rent or housing costs. Adding to the inventory of available housing is an essential part of the state’s strategy to address this challenge.

Lack of affordable housing, quality mental health and addiction services, and homelessness are all part of the same problem — and much of the responsibility to address these problems directly falls on local jurisdictions. New accountability and more enforcement are needed to ensure taxpayer dollars are spent effectively.

Laying a strong foundation to create housing for all

Since taking office, in partnership with the Legislature, Governor Newsom has invested over $40 billion to boost affordable housing and more than $27 billion to address homelessness and elevated the urgency of solving the housing and homelessness crisis. Governor Newsom has advanced significant laws and made structural policy changes that will create lasting and long-term positive impacts to provide Californians with housing access.

These policy changes require cooperation from local jurisdictions to create enough housing units for every California resident. The Governor has enacted dozens of CEQA reforms into law and championed the creation of the Housing Accountability Unit at the California Department of Housing and Community Development to ensure cities and counties fulfill their legal responsibilities to plan and permit their fair share of housing. The unit has “unlocked” more than 7,500 housing units for California families by working with local jurisdictions or by taking actions to enforce. This focus on accountability has, in part, led to a 15-year high in housing starts in California.

Today’s announcement also follows Governor Newsom’s recent executive order that, among other things, urges local governments to use the unprecedented state funding to address unsanitary and dangerous encampments within their communities and provide people experiencing homelessness in the encampments with the care and supportive services they need.

California’s mental health transformation

California is modernizing the behavioral health delivery system to improve accountability, increase transparency, and expand the capacity of behavioral health care facilities for Californians. Proposition 1, which was passed by voters in May 2024, includes two parts: a $6.4 billion Behavioral Health Bond for treatment settings and housing with services, and historic reform of the Behavioral Health Services Act (BHSA) to focus on people with the most serious illnesses, substance disorders, and housing needs. More information about California’s transformation of our entire mental health and substance use disorder system can be found at mentalhealth.ca.gov.

Governor Newsom signed the full list of housing bills below

Preventing and Ending Homelessness

AB 3093 by Assemblymember Chris Ward — Land use: housing element

AB 799 by Assemblymember Luz Rivas — Interagency Council on Homelessness: funding: state programs

SB 7 by Senator Catherine Blakespear — Regional housing need: determination

SB 1395 by Senator Josh Becker — Shelter crisis: Low Barrier Navigation Center: use by right: building standards

Accountability

AB 1886 by Assemblymember David Alvarez — Housing Element Law: substantial compliance: Housing Accountability Act

AB 1893 by Assemblymember Buffy Wicks — Housing Accountability Act: housing disapprovals: required local findings

AB 2023 by Assemblymember Sharon Quirk-Silva — Housing Element: Inventory of Land: Substantial Compliance: Rebuttable Presumptions

SB 1037 by Senator Scott Wiener — Planning and zoning: housing element: enforcement

AB 1413 by Assemblymember Phil Ting — Housing Accountability Act: disapprovals: California Environmental Quality Act

AB 2667 by Assemblymember Miguel Santiago — Affirmatively furthering fair housing: housing element: reporting

SB 393 by Senator Steven M. Glazer — Civil actions: housing development projects

SB 450 by Senator Toni Atkins — Housing development: approvals

Housing Streamlining and Production

AB 2243 by Assemblymember Buffy Wicks — Housing development projects: objective standards: affordability and site criteria

AB 2488 by Assemblymember Phil Ting – Downtown revitalization and economic recovery financing districts: City and County of San Francisco

AB 2199 by Assemblymember Marc Berman — California Environmental Quality Act: exemption: residential or mixed-use housing projects

AB 2694 by Assemblymember Christopher M. Ward — Density Bonus Law: residential care facilities for the elderly

SB 312 by Senator Scott Wiener — California Environmental Quality Act: university housing development projects: exemption

SB 1123 by Senator Anna Caballero — Planning and zoning: subdivisions: ministerial review

SB 1211 by Senator Nancy Skinner — Land use: accessory dwelling units: ministerial approval

Transparency and Efficiency

AB 1053 by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel — Housing programs: multifamily housing programs: expenditure of loan proceeds

AB 2117 by Assemblymember Jim Patterson — Development permit expirations: actions or proceedings.

AB 2430 by Assemblymember David Alvarez — Planning and zoning: density bonuses: monitoring fees

AB 2553 by Assemblymember Laura Friedman — Housing development: major transit stops: vehicular traffic impact fees

AB 2663 by Assemblymember Timothy S. Grayson — Inclusionary housing: fees: reports

AB 2926 by Assemblymember Ash Kalra — Planning and zoning: assisted housing developments: Notice of expiration of affordability restrictions

SB 937 by Senator Scott Wiener — Development projects: fees and charges

Housing Protections

AB 2801 by Assemblymember Laura Friedman — Tenancy: security deposits

AB 2747 by Assemblymember Matt Haney — Tenancy: credit reporting

SB 611 By Senator Caroline Menjivar — Residential rental properties: fees and security

SB 900 by Senator Tom Umberg — Common interest developments: repair and maintenance

Tribal Housing