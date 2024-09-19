Ilham Aliyev attended foundation stone laying ceremony for Eyvazkhanbeyli village in Aghdam district

On September 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, along with his son Heydar Aliyev, attended the ceremony of laying the foundation stone of the village of Eyvazkhanbeyli in Aghdam district.

Emin Huseynov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavand districts, briefed the head of state on the village’s development plans.

The village will span nearly 300 hectares. According to the master plan, this area was designed together with the neighboring villages of Shishpapaglar, Kosalar, and Eyvazkhanbeyli, forming a cohesive territorial unit.

The plan includes constructing 1,091 houses to accommodate 4,038 residents.

For the first phase of the residential neighborhoods, 88.3 hectares of land have been allocated. This phase will feature 427 houses for 1,563 people. The houses will include two, three, four, and five rooms.

The village will also feature a school, a kindergarten, an administrative building, a flag square, a medical center, and a recreational park. Measures will be taken to ensure local employment.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the village of Eyvazkhanbeyli.