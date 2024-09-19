Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the “Imarat” Stadium in the city of Aghdam

AZERBAIJAN, September 19 - 19 September 2024, 14:31

On September 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the “Imarat” stadium in the city of Aghdam.

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov briefed the head of state on the stadium’s future developments.

The stadium, spanning 19.2 hectares, is part of the “First State Program on the Great Return to the Liberated Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.”

Designed to meet UEFA's 4th category requirements, it will have a seating capacity of 11,700 and feature a natural grass playing field.

Facilities will include VVIP and VIP lounges, a conference hall, meeting rooms, referee rooms, dressing rooms, media rooms, a museum, and commentator booths. Additional amenities will include an extra training field, a running track, parking lots, security checkpoints, and technical buildings.

The area will also serve as a park and recreational zone, featuring a fitness center, café, restaurant, sports retail stores, and other public service areas.

