Ilham Aliyev inspected progress on Aghdam-Asgaran-Khojaly-Khankendi highway

AZERBAIJAN, September 19 - 19 September 2024, 15:07

On September 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev inspected the ongoing work on the Aghdam-Asgaran-Khojaly-Khankendi highway.

Saleh Mammadov, Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, briefed the head of state on the progress.

The 33.6-kilometer road project includes the construction of five bridges, two crossings, and water pipelines, among other infrastructure works. The new highway is expected to enhance regional transportation, supporting agriculture and tourism development.

It will provide a circular route for travelers from the Barda direction to Khankendi, Shusha, and Lachin, allowing them to bypass the city of Aghdam and complete their journey more efficiently and safely.

