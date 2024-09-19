Ilham Aliyev reviewed renovation work at Bulud Hotel in Khankendi

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev inspected the progress of renovation and restoration work at the Bulud Hotel in Khankendi on September 19.

Ramin Guluzade, Head of the President's Administrative Services Department, briefed the President on the amenities that will be provided at the hotel.

The hotel, with a total area of nearly 5,000 square meters, will have five floors and a basement. It will offer 44 rooms of various types and include modern dining facilities such as a lobby lounge, café, and both indoor and outdoor restaurants.

The Bulud Hotel, part of the “Khankendi” Hotel Complex, is expected to employ over 50 staff members.