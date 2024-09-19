Ilham Aliyev reviewed planned work for Khankendi State Drama Theatre

On September 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev reviewed the planned work for the Khankendi State Drama Theatre.

The head of state was briefed on the future developments for the theatre.

Originally constructed and inaugurated by the Azerbaijani government in 1932, the building received structural additions in 1949 and features key elements of Soviet-era architecture.

In 2001, it was listed as a “Local Importance Immovable Historical and Cultural Monument” by the Cabinet of Ministers.

In November 2023, specialists from the Ministry of Culture and other agencies conducted an inspection and found that the building had been rendered unsuitable for use during the occupation period and requires major repairs.