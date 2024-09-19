First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva made post on Uzeyir Hajibeyli’s house museum in Shusha

AZERBAIJAN, September 19 - 19 September 2024, 19:57

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her social media accounts on Uzeyir Hajibeyli's house-museum, which was inaugurated today by President Ilham Aliyev in Shusha, following its restoration. “Uzeyir Hajibeyli's house-museum after the restoration. Shusha. 19.09.2024.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.