NCSU Office of Professional Development & Tour Caddie Collective Launch Professional Caddie Certification Program

Professional Caddie Certification Logo Player and Caddie on Lonnie Poole Golf Course North Carolina State University Office of Professional Development

Tour Caddie Collective and North Carolina State University Office of Professional Development launch the Professional Caddie Certification Program.

The Professional Caddie Certification offers participants comprehensive training and unparalleled insights into the essential tools and skills used by caddies competing on the biggest stages in golf.” — Scott Sajtinac, President, Association of Professional Tour Caddies (APTC)

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, NC, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tour Caddie Collective and North Carolina State University’s Office of Professional Development are proud to announce the launch of an innovative workforce development initiative in the world of professional golf: the Professional Caddie Certification This exciting opportunity will be held at the renowned Lonnie Poole Golf Course, working alongside the NC State Golf Team, from December 1-7. The inaugural session will be limited to just eighteen (18) participants, ensuring focused, high-quality instruction and costs $4,000 for 7 days and one evening of instruction.The Professional Caddie Certification is the creation of prominent tour caddies and course instructors Mike Hicks, Grant Berry, and Heath Holt. Alongside the professional caddies, the course will be taught by experts including a PGA rules official, sports psychologist, physiotherapist, and cutting-edge technology experts in Trackman, GCQuad and Aimpoint.This groundbreaking Professional Caddie Certification curriculum will prepare participants for a unique career pathway into professional caddying. The industry offers significant earning potential, with trained caddies often making six-figure incomes and elite caddies at the top levels earning seven figures. Upon successful completion of the program, participants will receive an official NCSU Professional Caddie Certification and a Digital Badge, symbolizing their understanding of the essential skills required to thrive in the caddying world.Mike Hicks, famed former caddie for golf legend Payne Stewart, emphasized the growing demand for skilled caddies. “There is a significant need for trained caddies at clubs, resorts and lower tour levels. In the past five years, the profession has become financially viable beyond the PGA, LPGA, LIV and Champions Tours, where a decent living wage used to be exclusive.”Endorsed by the Association of Professional Tour Caddies (APTC), the program has received high praise from the industry’s top professionals. APTC President Scott Sajtinac said, “APTC represents over two hundred professional caddies worldwide, and we are proud to support this unique learning opportunity. The Professional Caddie Certification will offer participants comprehensive training and unparalleled insights into the essential tools and skills used by caddies competing on the biggest stages in golf.”Chip Watson, PGA General Manager at Lonnie Poole Golf Course said “As one of the leading campus golf courses, one of our missions is to facilitate learning, research, and training in all aspects of the golf business. The NC State Golf Teams will benefit greatly from having this exciting and innovative program at their home base. Student-Athletes will learn the importance of a well trained and certified caddie....as we have seen in the last few decades, many college golfers end up as caddies for their career.“The Professional Caddie Certification program exemplifies NC State's Continuing and Lifelong Education's commitment to innovative workforce development” said Dan Gerger, Director of Professional Development & Lifelong Learning “By partnering with Tour Caddie Collective, we are opening doors to a unique and potentially lucrative career path in professional golf. This program not only enhances our offerings in lifelong learning and adult education but also aligns perfectly with our mission to provide practical, industry-relevant training that prepares individuals for success in emerging and evolving professions.”For full course information or to register your interest for the program, visit go.ncsu.edu/golf-caddie-cert or contact info@tourcaddiecollective.comAbout Tour Caddie Collective:Tour Caddie Collective is a professional network of expert caddies, dedicated to developing the next generation of caddies and improving industry standards through training and education with the Professional Caddie Certification and Speaking Engagements. www.tourcaddiecollective.com About North Carolina State University Office of Professional Development NCSU’s Office of Professional Development provides a wide range of programs aimed at advancing careers and enhancing skills across numerous fields, including sports, business, and technology. https://mckimmoncenter.ncsu.edu/office-of-professional-development/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.