Linnworks Unveils Native Integration with TikTok Shop to Enhance Retailers’ Social Commerce Capabilities

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Linnworks , a leading provider of e-commerce solutions, is delighted to announce the launch of its native integration with TikTok Shop. The integration will empower retailers to manage their TikTok Shop orders and listings directly from the Linnworks platform, streamlining operations and maximizing sales potential on one of the fastest-growing social commerce platforms.Previously, Linnworks offered a third-party integration with TikTok Shop. Recognizing the need for enhanced functionality and a seamless user experience, Linnworks has now developed a robust native integration in-house. This new integration marks a significant milestone for Linnworks, as it aims to equip retailers with the tools they need to succeed in the competitive e-commerce sector.“We are pleased to announce the release of our native connector to TikTok Shop,” said Simon Curd, Chief Product Officer at Linnworks. “Over the last 12 months, TikTok has emerged as our fastest adopted channel, growing by more than 400%. Building on this success, we’ve made it a core part of our product. Through our new Order Management connector, this will be a channel that all Linnworks customers will have access to, both in the UK and the US, including Skuvault users.”Transforming Social Commerce for RetailersTikTok Shop is an innovative e-commerce platform fully integrated into TikTok. TikTok Shop enables sellers to tap into an online selling platform with the capability to upload products and manage everything from shipping to fulfillment to point of purchase, all within the TikTok Shop Seller Centre.With 58% of TikTok users discovering new brands and products on the platform, 1.5x more than other platform users, retailers can leverage the power of TikTok to reach new customers and expand their business by tapping into the dynamic world of social commerce. Additionally, the integration of TikTok Shop will empower brands and creators to connect with highly-engaged customers based on their interests, and it combines the power of community, creativity, and commerce to deliver a seamless shopping experience.Key Integration Features and BenefitsUsers can now reap the benefits of integration, such as:-Centralized Management: Retailers can manage all TikTok Shop orders and listings centrally from the Linnworks platform, saving time and reducing the complexity of multi-channel selling.-Automated Tasks: Key tasks, such as automatically pushing and syncing product listings from Linnworks to TikTok Shop, are automated to enhance efficiency.-Higher Conversion Rates: TikTok Shop’s in-app shopping experience eliminates the need for redirection to external sites, resulting in higher conversion rates and increased sales.-Promotional Tools: Access to TikTok Shop’s extensive selection of promotional tools, including flash sales, coupons, and free shipping, to boost sales and attract more customers.-LIVE Shopping: Retailers can take advantage of TikTok’s LIVE Shopping feature, enabling direct catalog sync and real-time engagement with potential buyers during live streams.“Our integration with TikTok Shop marks an exciting step forward for Linnworks and its customers,” said Chris Timmer, CEO of Linnworks. “By bringing TikTok Shop directly into the Linnworks platform, we are empowering businesses of all sizes to tap into the immense potential of social commerce with ease and efficiency.“This integration not only simplifies order and listing management but also opens up new avenues for growth by connecting sellers with TikTok's highly engaged global audience,” Timer added. “We are committed to providing innovative solutions that drive success for our customers, and this integration is a testament to that commitment.”A New Era of Social CommerceWith this new integration, Linnworks is poised to change the way that sellers engage with customers on TikTok Shop. By providing a seamless and efficient solution for managing TikTok Shop orders and listings, Linnworks continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing competitive solutions to its customers to stay ahead of the competition.###About LinnworksLinnworks is a leading inventory management system (“IMS”), order management system (“OMS”) and warehouse management system (“WMS”) solutions provider and recently announced Connected CommerceOps platform that enables businesses to manage their inventory and orders across multiple channels seamlessly. With a focus on data-driven insights and operational efficiency, Linnworks empowers brands to grow and scale effectively.About TikTok ShopTikTok Shop is an innovative e-commerce platform fully integrated into TikTok. TikTok Shop enables sellers to tap into an online selling platform with the capability to upload products and manage everything from shipping to fulfillment to point of purchase, all within the TikTok Shop Seller Center.

