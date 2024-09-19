Catalyst for Change: Veriforce Launches Safe Driver - A Groundbreaking Competency-Based Training Program for Road Safety

27% of Oil and Gas fatalities involve a vehicle. It is time for the industry to come together and change the narrative and save lives.

Our mission is to ensure that every driver, whether they are contractors, instructors, or hiring clients, has the skills and knowledge necessary to navigate the roads safely.” — Sandra Cashe, Chief Customer Officer, Veriforce

MIDLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catalyst for Change: Veriforce Launches Safe Driver by Veriforce - A Groundbreaking Competency-Based Training Program for Road Safety27% of Oil and Gas fatalities involve a vehicle. It is time for the industry to come together and change the narrative and save lives. Veriforce Launches Safe Driver by Veriforce: A Groundbreaking Competency-Based Training Program for Road Safety.Veriforce is proud to announce the launch of Safe Driver training , a revolutionary competency-based training program designed to set a new standard in driver safety. The highly anticipated course, accredited by SafeLand and endorsed by the Permian Road Safety Coalition (PRSC), was unveiled in April and gaining traction in the second half of the year as companies are making a significant shift from awareness-level training to practical, on-the-road competency.Safe Driver training builds upon Veriforce’s proven success in delivering industry-leading courses such as Basic Orientation and H2S Clear. By transitioning from awareness to competency-based training, Safe Driver by Veriforce addresses the critical need for comprehensive driver safety education that directly translates to real-world scenarios. This training course enables companies to equip workers with the necessary skills to be safer on the road."At Veriforce, we understand that true safety goes beyond mere awareness," said Sandra Cashe, Chief Customer Officer for Veriforce. "With Safe Driver by Veriforce, we are setting a new standard in driver training by focusing on practical competency. Our mission is to ensure that every driver, whether they are contractors, instructors, or hiring clients, has the skills and knowledge necessary to navigate the roads safely."Key facts:• Safe Driver by Veriforce by Veriforce is a comprehensive training program that empowers instructors and trainers to elevate driving safety, equipping them with the knowledge and tools to reduce Serious Injury and Fatality (SIF) crashes and foster a culture of safety among workers.• The course covers defensive driving techniques, fatigue management, and vehicle safety checks• Mandating Safe Driving will save lives."We are deeply saddened by the loss of so many lives on our roads, and we are determined to make a difference,” stated James Junkin, MS, CSP, MSP, and CEO at Mariner-Gulf Consulting & Services, LLC, Chairman, and Chairman of the Strategic Advisory Board for Veriforce. “The Safe Driver by Veriforce course is our way of showing that we care about the well-being of every worker and every family. We should all mandate safe driving courses today”.The Safe Driver by Veriforce course is designed to address the specific challenges faced by drivers in the oil and gas industry, such as high traffic volumes, long hours on the road, and the presence of heavy vehicles. By providing workers with the tools and knowledge to stay safe on the roads, Veriforce and PRSC aim to create a lasting impact on the community.“Our mission is to help bring workers home safe from high-hazard jobs”, says Cashe. “This is our guiding principle and what keeps us up at night. Partnering with PRSC and leveraging this industry-specialized course, we will make a difference”.About VeriforceVeriforceis a recognized leader in delivering comprehensive, integrated supply chain risk management solutions that help bring workers home safely and optimize business performance. The company’s SaaS safety and compliance platform, data integrity and verification practices, and standardized safety training programs empower leading organizations to drive safety and compliance into their supply chains and down to the worker level.As the world’s largest supply chain risk management network, Veriforce partners with over 3,200 hiring companies in over 130 countries, serving more than 80,000 contractors, over 7,000 authorized instructors and evaluators, and millions of individual workers. This network makes Veriforce (including Veriforce CHAS) the preferred partner for companies that strive to ensure a safe, qualified third-party workforce. Company offices are in the U.S., Canada, South Africa, the U.K., and Australia. For more information, visit veriforce.com.About the Permian Road Safety CoalitionThe Permian Road Safety Coalition (PRSC) is based in Midland, Texas, and leads a collaborative effort with oil and natural gas operators, oil field service and transportation companies, and non-governmental and governmental organizations to improve road safety and reduce the number of traffic-related injuries and deaths in the Permian Basin. Learn more at www.permianroadsafety.org Media Contacts:Sandra CasheSandra.cashe@veriforce.comJames JunkinJames.Junkin@veriforce.comFor companies who are interested in learning more:Train your team: https://veriforce.com/course/safe-driver ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.