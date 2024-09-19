Media invited to apply for accreditation to cover events related to the Exile Repatriation Project

The South African Government, through the Departments of Sport, Arts and Culture, Justice and Constitutional Development, as well as Defence and Military Veterans, invite members of the media to apply for accreditation to cover events related to the Exile Repatriation Project

On 25 September 2024, the government will receive the mortal remains of former liberation heroes and heroines who passed away in Zimbabwe and Zambia. The event will take place at Hanger 10, Waterkloof Airforce Base.

Following this, a Homecoming Ceremony and the launch of the Country-to-Country Repatriation Model will be held on 27 September 2024 at Freedom Park, Tshwane. This ceremony will be hosted under this year's Heritage Month theme: “Celebrating the Lives of Our Heroes and Heroines Who Laid Down Their Lives for Our Freedom."

Media members wishing to cover these events are invited to apply for accreditation by completing the accreditation form in full indicating the specific venue they are applying to cover.

Please submit completed forms via email to:

The deadline for submissions is Monday, 23 September 2024, at 10h00.

For any accreditation-related queries, please contact: Mpho Phatudi on +27 79 605 2659 or Phatheka Ntanta on +27 79 523 9751.