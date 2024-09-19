Water and Sanitation on dam levels in Integrated Vaal River System

The Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS) is currently stable at 76.6% after decreasing from last week’s 77.5%. Last year at this time it was at a more satisfactory 92.4%.

This week, the Vaal Dam, an integral part of the Integrated Vaal River System (IVRS), remained at a level below 50%, recording 43.0%, down from 43.6% the previous week. Comparatively, during the equivalent period last year, the dam boasted a higher capacity of 83.1%.

The water level at Grootdraai Dam experienced a slight decrease from 78.9% to 77.1% this week, compared to its capacity of 86.6% last year.

Bloemhof Dam, a significant reservoir, also experienced a minor decline in water levels from 86.9% to 85.4% this week. During the corresponding period last year, the dam maintained a steady level at 100.3%.

Sterkfontein Dam has remained above the 90% mark despite experiencing a minor dip in water level at 97.9% from last week’s 97.9% It recorded a higher capacity of 99.6% last year.

The Mohale and Katse dams in Lesotho are currently in good condition, despite the water levels at both dams experiencing a slight decline this week.

The water level at Katse Dam decreased to 65.2% from last week’s 66.7%. During the same period last year, it recorded higher at 93.4%. Conversely, Mohale Dam's water level has dropped to 100.3% from last week’s 100.4%. Last year, Mohale Dam registered a slightly lower capacity of a lower 84.3%.

Despite a modest reduction in water levels across critical water sources, the Department of Water and Sanitation consistently advises residents of Gauteng to exercise caution in their water usage.

