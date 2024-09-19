Californians can now store driver’s licenses, state IDs in Apple Wallet

Today’s announcement is part of California’s mobile driver’s license (mDL) pilot program, which is limited to 1.5 million participants. Last month, Governor Newsom announced Californians can add their mobile driver’s license to Google Wallet.

“Enabling California residents to seamlessly add and present their IDs with their iPhone or Apple Watch represents a significant step in replacing the physical wallet with a more secure and private digital wallet,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet. “The launch also represents an important milestone in the rollout of IDs in Apple Wallet. Not only is California one of the largest states in the U.S., but it’s also our own backyard, and we’re excited to bring an easy and transparent way to present IDs in our home state.

“We are happy to be working with Apple to bring California driver’s licenses and state IDs in Apple Wallet to our customers, providing them with an easy, secure and private way to present their ID using their iPhone or Apple Watch,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon. “The DMV continues to grow as a mobile-first organization, and this is one more opportunity to provide a safe and secure option for Californians.”

“I am pleased to see the continued momentum of the mDL pilot project,” said State Chief Information Officer and Department of Technology Director Liana Bailey-Crimmins. “California continues to lead the nation in testing and leveraging technology to connect State services to residents’ mobile phones making it easier for Californians to safely access information like their identification and other state credentials.”

Adding a California driver’s license or state ID in Apple Wallet

Adding a license or ID to the Apple Wallet can be done in a few easy steps. Californians can tap the + button at the top of the screen in Wallet on their iPhone, select “Driver’s License or State ID,” and follow the on-screen instructions to start the setup and verification process.

To help ensure that the person adding the identity card to Apple Wallet is the same person to whom the identity card belongs, the user will be asked to take a selfie and scan the front and back of their driver’s license or state ID card, which will be securely provided to the DMV for verification.

A secure and private way to present your California ID

Once added, Californians can present their driver’s license or state ID by simply holding their iPhone or Apple Watch near an identity reader. Upon holding their iPhone or Apple Watch near the reader, only the information needed for the transaction is presented, and users will have the opportunity to review and authorize the information being requested before it is shared. Users do not need to unlock, show, or hand over their device to present their ID.

A user’s information is encrypted on a user’s device, so others – including Apple – cannot access it unless a user chooses to present it. Apple does not retain any presentment information that can be tied back to a user. Apple and the DMV do not know when or to whom you present your driver’s license or state ID.

Offering a California ID or mDL in Apple Wallet does not replace the requirement for individuals to carry a physical card while driving, but it does provide Californians another convenient option for identity verification and more control over how they share their information.

This new capability is part of the DMV’s broader mDL pilot, launched in August 2023 as part of the statewide Digital Identity Framework that allows the state to securely and conveniently verify people’s identity. To date, more than 625,000 Californians have added an mDL in the DMV Wallet.

More information about California IDs in Apple Wallet as well as other California-issued mDLs can be found at dmv.ca.gov/mDL.