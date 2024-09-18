State Secretary Štucin opens the Mediterranean Coast and Macro-Regional Strategies Week in Izola

SLOVENIA, September 18 - In his speech, State Secretary Štucin stressed that for Slovenia, participation in macro-regional strategies is important in terms of strengthening cooperation between countries and regions, especially in the case of EU candidate countries. On the one hand, macro-regional cooperation offers us a unique opportunity to use our know-how and experience to develop cooperation with the countries of the Western Balkans, and on the other hand, in the Alpine macro-region we can exchange good practices with the most developed countries in Europe.

“In 2024, Slovenia is holding the presidency of the the EU Strategy for the Alpine Region and we are delighted that it has already delivered concrete results. On the initiative of Slovenian stakeholders, a letter of intent will be signed to set up a macro-regional centre for circular economy in the Alps led by Slovenian institutions. Slovenia is thus assuming an important responsibility in an area that will be one of the future priorities of this macro-region,” said State Secretary Štucin.

In addition to the circular economy, the quality of life of young people in the Alps and sustainable water management are also priorities of the Slovenian Presidency. “In this context, we organised a special event for young people from the Alpine region in Kamnik, where they learned about the consequences of last year's floods and the reconstruction process. On this basis, together with the young people, we drafted recommendations to raise awareness of the importance of sustainable water management in the Alpine region,” added State Secretary Štucin.

He invited participants to the closing event of the Slovenian Presidency (Annual Forum and General Assembly of the EU Strategy for the Alpine Region), chaired by Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tanja Fajon. The event will take place on 14 and 15 November in Brdo pri Kranju and will be devoted to a broad expert and political debate on the future of the Alpine region.

The Macro-Regional Strategies Week will bring together experts, decision-makers and country representatives in more than 10 different events to exchange views and develop proposals to improve macro-regional cooperation.