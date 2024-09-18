Minister Fajon in the Security Council: Slovenia will always be the voice of the oppressed women and girls in Afghanistan

Submit Release
SLOVENIA, September 18 - Minister Tanja Fajon chaired the Security Council debate in New York on the United Nations Special Political Mission in Afghanistan, focusing on the deteriorating situation of women and girls. This is the first in a series of debates the Minister will chair during the month of September, when Slovenia holds the presidency of the Security Council and world leaders traditionally gather for the United Nations General Assembly.

