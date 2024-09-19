Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP Unveils Critical Findings from USCG Marine Board Hearings on Titan Submersible Tragedy

HOUSTON, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a pivotal development for maritime safety, Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP has been actively involved in the US Coast Guard Marine Board hearings investigating the catastrophic implosion of the Titan submersible. Partner Matt Shaffer and co-counsel Tony Buzbee attended these crucial hearings, shedding light on the severe safety lapses surrounding the ill-fated voyage.



Representing the estate of Paul-Henri Nargeolet, the renowned Titanic expert who perished in the tragedy, Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP is at the forefront of seeking justice and accountability. The hearings have exposed alarming details about the negligence and failure to adhere to safety standards by those involved in the design, construction, and operation of the submersible.

Matthew D. Shaffer , Partner and Board-Certified Personal Injury Trial Lawyer at Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP, emphasized the gravity of the findings: "The hearings have only begun to reveal the profound disregard for established safety and engineering standards by those responsible for the Titan submersible. This includes all entities and individuals who allowed these voyages to continue despite the known risks."

As the investigation continues, Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP is committed to uncovering the full extent of the negligence and ensuring that all responsible parties are held accountable. The firm is resolute in its mission to secure justice for the victims and their families, striving to prevent future tragedies through rigorous legal action.

