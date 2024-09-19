Press Releases

09/18/2024

Attorney General Tong Supports Bridgeport/Stratford Efforts to Provide Relief for Success Village Residents

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today filed a letter with the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Connecticut-Bridgeport Division, asking the Court to grant a request by Bridgeport and Stratford for relief to allow the Superior Court to proceed with adjudicating the pending request by the municipalities for the appointment of a receiver to manage Success Village.

Honorable Julie A. Manning

United States Bankruptcy Court

District of Connecticut- Bridgeport Division

Brien McMahon Federal Building

915 Lafayette Boulevard

Bridgeport, CT 06604

Re: In Re: Success Village Apartments, Inc. Case No.: 24-50624 Chapter 11

Dear Judge Manning:

The Attorney General’s Office has received numerous requests for assistance from both desperate residents of Success Village, as well as concerned local and state elected officials, to help prevent a major public health and/or safety crisis from occurring given the rapid onset of colder temperatures that fall/winter brings.

I share the concerns of local and state elected officials and am deeply concerned with the public health and safety of the reportedly two thousand impacted residents of Success Village—which includes many vulnerable elderly and minor children that reside there. Equally concerning is both the decision and timing of Debtor’s bankruptcy filing amid pending Superior Court hearings regarding whether that Court should grant the municipalities request to appoint a receiver for Success Village (see FBT-CV24-6137211-S). Winter is coming and very little time remains to allow remedial steps to be taken to protect the vulnerable population of Success Village and the municipalities efforts to do so fall squarely within the Code’s police and regulatory exception to the automatic stay, per 11 U.S.C. section 362(b)(4).

Even if the Superior Court ultimately rules in favor of the municipalities and appoints a receiver to take over the management of Success Village, they will have precious little time to fully account for Success Village’s present finances and assess any/all viable options to ensure the complex’s heating/hot water needs are addressed before the temperatures drop.

Out of concern for the larger public health and safety interest of the residents of Success Village and the larger community that would be negatively impacted should this crisis worsen in the coming winter months, I respectfully urge this Court to grant the municipalities’ request for relief as outlined in the municipalities motion filed September 9, 2024, and allow the Superior Court to proceed in adjudicating whether to grant the municipalities’ pending request to appoint a receiver for Success Village.

Very truly yours,

WILLIAM TONG



