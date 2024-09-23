Vehicle Service & Warranty Lifecycle Summit Series Brings Together Leaders in Aftersales, Aftercare Services & Warranty

The must-attend event for executives responsible for the execution of warranty, recall, aftersales, technical services, customer care and aftercare services.

The collaboration ultimately benefits our customers, by delivering high-quality products and warranty aftercare services.” — Jose Clemente, Global Warranty Performance Manager – General Motors

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vehicle Service & Warranty Lifecycle Summit Series is back, poised to bring together motor vehicle leading automotive, Powersport, Bus, Truck, Construction and Agricultural OEMs, Parts and Equipment Suppliers, their Retailers, Dealers, Distributors, Logistics and Services Providers for unparalleled networking, benchmarking and insights. Set to take place on October 22 – 24, at the Westin Southfield Detroit.The Future Is Now. DATA-DRIVEN DECISIONSMAPconnected’s Summit unites the Warranty & Aftercare Services Value Chain and is designed as an annual best practice exchange platform to optimize costs, enhance customer satisfaction and ensure continuous improvement.Dive into key case studies on data integration, analysis and action, leveraging top-tier processes and tech innovations that reduce friction and lead to increased product quality. Connect with over 200 peers, gaining priceless insights and practical strategies to fortify your warranty and aftercare services lifecycle roadmap.“Amazing opportunity to learn about new strategies and tools for Warranty Management in the Auto and Heavy Vehicle industry. I made important connections that will help improve how we manage our warranty spend. Great networking opportunities!”— Quality Director & 4pp Team, Sensata TechnologiesKey details for the Summit Series:Dates: October 22-24, 2024Location: Westin Southfield Detroit, MIOct 22-23: Main Summit-Quality & Supplier Management​-Connected Customer Care Revolutionized By Technology​-Service Lifecycle Management Powered By AI and Advanced Analytics​-Data Transformation To Drive Quality Management & Cost Efficiencies-Dealer Technical & Field Service Operations-Warranty Of The Future: Automative & Innovative TechnologiesOct 23: Recall, Customer Campaigns & Legal Roundtable-Resolving Cost Recovery Disputes-Categorizing Vehicle Recalls Based On Risk Factors-Customer Care: Recall Execution Best Practices-Dealer & Field EngagementOct 23: Technical Services & Diagnostics Roundtable-Guided Diagnostics: Pros and Cons-Technical Publications, Creation & Utilization-Service Labor Times Development & Trends-OTA’s ”Over the Air” Discussions & more….Oct 24: EV Service, Operations & Aftersales Summit-Exploring New Services & Revenue Generation For Dealers & Aftermarket-Maximizing Profitability In Aftersales Parts & Repair-Setting Up Cross-Brand Services & Infrastructure-Navigating Battery Safety, Supply Chain and Testing-Tech Training, Regulations & SafetyMeet Your Key OEM and Dealer Executives Speaking There:James Kiriazes, Director Customer Quality Engineering - BRIDGESTONE AMERICASTony Smith, former Director Service Engineering – CANOOJeremy Stephens, Remote Operations Director – BOZARD FORD LINCOLNBryce Cornet, Sr Manager Supply Chain Logistics, EV Battery – COX AUTOMOTIVEAyana James, Model e CX Owner Success Manager - FORD MOTOR COMPANYEric Gillanders, North America Recall Manager - FORD MOTOR COMPANYScott Trantham, Global Supplier Quality Manager - GENERAL MOTORSLisa Campbell, National Warranty Manager - GENERAL MOTORSXin Liang, Warranty Manager - KUBOTASteve Olejniczak, Director Warranty - NAVISTARTroy Kelsey, Sr. Manager, Warranty Financial Operations - NISSAN GROUP NORTH AMERICAAustin Conroy, Regional Fixed Operations Director – ROHRMAN AUTOMOTIVE GROUPDaniel Pullo, Global Customer Care Performance & Strategy Director - STELLANTISUmur Selek, Quality Engineering Manager - SUBARUAttending the Vehicle Service & Warranty Lifecycle Summit is an event I enjoy every year. This year was no exception. I took away a lot of innovation ideas from the event this year, especially where the industry is going! I can't wait to see what topics are in store for 2024!— Senior Warranty Manager – NissanBenchmark & Network With These Attending Companies:Advantage Technical | AIAG | AutoSuccess | BizzyCar | BraunAbility | Bridgestone | Bush Seyferth | Circuitry.ai | Cox Automotive | Cummins | Denso | EVs For Everyone | Ford Motor Company | General Motors | GGS Information Services | Gulf States Toyota | Hyundai Motor America | Interra Information Technologies | John Deere | Kenworth Truck | Kubota | Mack Trucks | MarketSource | Midtronics | MR Insights | Motor | Nat’l Center For Dispute Settlement | Multimatic Suspensions | Navistar | Nippon Seiki | Nissan | Pencilwrench | Peterbilt | PTC Warranty | Rohrman Automotive Group | SAS | Sedgwick | Slate | Sogefi | Southeast Toyota | Stellantis | Stout | Syncron | Tavant | Tech Mahindra | Toyota Motor North America | TruVideo | Tweddle Group | Univva Enterprise | Viaduct | Volvo | VW Group of America | Warranty Week | Wards AutoUnlock New Ideas & Expertise:Don't miss your chance to participate in this exclusive event. No other summit provides attendance across the full Warranty Lifecycle Chain. Join us in gaining priceless insights and practical strategies to fortify your Warranty & Aftercare Services Lifecycle Roadmap.Experts and professionals representing many facets of the automotive warranty industry were in attendance sharing best practices and success stories. Speakers presented useful topics of interest to me as Tier 1 OEM supplier. Excellent networking and knowledge sharing all around. Highly recommend.— Lead Product Engineer - MagnaAbout MAPconnected Member Network:MAPconnected is a Hub of Collaboration and Knowledge Exchange for the Warranty, Aftersales & Aftercare Value Chain which enables the exchange of unrivaled best-in-class industry perspectives that utilize the latest technology and data innovations. Our members are responsible for the design and execution of Warranty, Recall, Aftersales, Technical Services, and Customer Care management and support services and represent leading automotive, powersport, bus, truck, construction and agricultural equipment OEMs, parts and equipment suppliers, their retailers, dealers, distributors, logistics and services providers.MAPconnected network members benefit from direct peer-to-peer trusted conversations through near monthly coordinated benchmarking events, surveys, webinars and a messaging forum. The annual Summit, Vehicle Service & Warranty Lifecycle is open up to the public.For more information about Summit Registration and MAPconnected, please visit www.mapconnected.com

