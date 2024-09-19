New Jersey Payrolls Decline in August; Unemployment Rate at 4.8 Percent

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 19, 2024



TRENTON – Preliminary labor market estimates from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show that total nonfarm employment in the state recorded a decrease of 4,400 jobs between July and August, bringing the seasonally adjusted total to 4,369,400 jobs. The state’s unemployment rate ticked up by a tenth of a percentage point to 4.8 percent in August.

Revised employment estimates for July saw a downward revision of 11,500 compared to the preliminary estimates’ loss of 10,300. The state’s unemployment rate for July remained unchanged at 4.7 percent.

In August, four out of nine private industries recorded employment gains. Sectors that recorded job gains include education and health services (+1,000), manufacturing (+900), financial activities (+900), and leisure and hospitality (+200). Sectors that recorded employment losses include professional and business services (-2,700), construction (-1,600), trade, transportation, and utilities (-500), other services (-400), and information (-200). Public sector jobs decreased by 2,000 for August, mostly at the local level.

Over the past twelve months, New Jersey has added 49,600 nonfarm jobs. About eighty-six percent of those gains were in the private sector, with four out of nine private sector industries recording a gain between August 2023 and August 2024. These include private education and health services (+36,900), trade, transportation, and utilities (+12,500), professional and business services (+3,400), and other services (+1,400). Losses were recorded year-over-year in information (-3,900), manufacturing (-3,400), financial activities (-2,200), leisure and hospitality (-2,000), and construction (-100). The public sector has recorded a gain of 7,000 over the past twelve months.

Preliminary BLS data for September 2024 will be released on October 17, 2024.

