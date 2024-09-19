Submit Release
SecureFutures Named 2024 Best Places to Work by the Milwaukee Business Journal

SecureFutures' Logo

Best Places to Work logo

SecureFutures' members receiving the Best Places to Work award at the ceremony

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SecureFutures, a local nonprofit dedicated to providing financial education and mentorship to teens, is proud to announce it has been named a 2024 Best Places to Work award winner in the micro category by the Milwaukee Business Journal. This prestigious honor recognizes companies that foster outstanding work environments, and SecureFutures is thrilled to be among those who were celebrated at a recent ceremony at the American Family Amphitheater for their commitment to creating a positive and rewarding workplace culture.

Brenda Campbell, President and CEO of SecureFutures, expressed her pride in the organization’s achievement. “This award is a reflection of the passion, dedication, and collaboration that defines SecureFutures. We believe that the same values that drive us to empower teens with financial education also create an exceptional environment for our staff. I am incredibly proud of our team for fostering a workplace that is not only innovative and purpose-driven but also supportive and inspiring.”

The Milwaukee Business Journal’s Best Places to Work awards are determined based on employee surveys, measuring several key factors including team dynamics, trust in leadership, personal growth, and overall satisfaction.

For more information about SecureFutures and its mission, visit securefutures.org.

About SecureFutures
SecureFutures is a Milwaukee-based nonprofit recognized as a leading provider of financial literacy education, tools, and mentorship for teens. Now in its 19th year, SecureFutures’ programs have impacted over 126,000 teens.

Angie Franzone
SecureFutures
angie@securefutures.org

Legal Disclaimer:

