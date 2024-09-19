MEC Tertuis Simmers hands over houses and title deeds in Garden Route, 20 Sept
On Friday, 20 September 2024, Western Cape Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, will visit the Garden Route to hand over title deeds at the Toekoms Housing Project in Mossel Bay, and houses at Metro Grounds Housing Project in George.
Minister Simmers will be joined by Executive Mayor, Dirk Kotzé, and Deputy Mayor, Clifford Bayman, in Mossel Bay; and Executive Mayor, Jackie Von Brandis, in George.
TOEKOMS TITLE DEEDS HANDOVER
Date: Friday, 20 September 2024
Time: 09h30 – 11h00
Location: Dagbreek Avenue, Tergniet, Great Brak River (https://maps.app.goo.gl/yZsqXjGBW7tppozr7)
METRO GROUNDS HOUSING HANDOVER
Date: Friday, 20 September 2024
Time: 12h00 – 13h30
Location: Rand Street, George Industria, George (https://maps.app.goo.gl/BgTUpnLCiKFG1tfs6)
There will be opportunities for photos and interviews. Any media wishing to attend are kindly asked RSVP to Melchior.Botes@westerncape.gov.za.
Media queries:
Mr. Melt Botes
Spokesperson for Provincial Minister Tertuis Simmers
Melchior.Botes@westerncape.gov.za
082 431 0068 (m)
