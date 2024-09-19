SIU on Constitutional Court dismissing appeal by Hlaudi Motsoeneng

The Constitutional Court has denied Hlaudi Motsoeneng, the former SABC chief operating officer, the opportunity to appeal a Supreme Court of Appeal decision regarding the success fee he received from the public broadcaster. He sought to appeal a January 19, 2023, decision by the Supreme Court of Appeal, which had dismissed his application with costs.

This application was in relation to a High Court decision in Gauteng Local Division, Johannesburg, which declared the payment of R 11.5 million to Motsoeneng by the then SABC Board as unlawful and invalid.

In August 2016, the SABC board decided to pay Motsoeneng a success fee for his role in securing the MultiChoice deal. The High Court ruled that Motsoeneng must repay the R 11.5 million plus interest, bringing his total liabilities to approximately R 18 million.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has already recovered R 6,476,515.21 from his pension benefits. The SIU welcomes and sees the Constitutional Court's decision of 18 September 2024 as a positive step, as it clears the way to pursue the outstanding amount from Motsoeneng.

