Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on SAFE Child Act Case

Thursday, September 19, 2024

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Sten released a statement after North Carolina Solicitor General Ryan Park defended the constitutionality of the SAFE Child Act at the North Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday. The North Carolina Department of Justice intervened in Mckinney, et al. v. Goins, et al. to defend the legislature’s creation of a two-year window for adults who were abused as children to bring a civil action against their abuser.

“The General Assembly unanimously passed the SAFE Child Act drafted by my office because we all understand that children who were abused deserve their day in court. We know that it can take people decades to process childhood abuse and begin to come to terms with what happened to them. The opportunity to hold their abusers accountable can be critical to their healing. I’m grateful for my team’s hard work to defend this law on behalf of abused children at the Supreme Court. I’ll never stop fighting to keep our kids safe.”

