Tyson & Mendes Announces Kristina Milone as Managing Partner of New York Office

National insurance defense firm Tyson & Mendes announced today the elevation of partner Kristina Milone to Managing Partner of its New York City office.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nationwide civil litigation defense firm Tyson & Mendes LLP announced today the elevation of partner Kristina Milone to Managing Partner for the firm’s New York office. Since joining the firm in early 2022, Ms. Milone has played a pivotal role in successfully expanding the firm’s presence in the tri-state area.

Ms. Milone has extensive experience in complex civil litigation, including general liability, professional liability, and commercial litigation. Her exceptional leadership and dedication to achieving favorable outcomes for her clients have made her a standout attorney within the firm.

“Kristina’s promotion to Managing Partner is a testament to her unwavering commitment to delivering excellence to our clients and elevating the legal profession as a whole,” said Strategic Managing Partner Robert Tyson. “Her deep understanding of the New York market and the needs of our clients made her a clear choice to lead our New York office.”

Northeast Regional Managing Partner Randy Faust added, “Kristina’s legal expertise and trial acumen are simply unmatched. I am thrilled our clients will now benefit from her leadership of the New York office.”

Throughout her career, Milone has earned a reputation for her strategic approach to litigation, her unwavering commitment to client success, and her ability to navigate high-stakes cases with exceptional skill and precision. The move is expected to further solidify Tyson & Mendes as a leader in the region, strengthen client relationships, and drive the firm’s continued growth and influence.

Ms. Milone’s elevation to Managing Partner underscores Tyson & Mendes’ commitment to advancing women in leadership, fostering a culture of excellence, and recognizing the invaluable contributions that drive the firm’s ongoing success. Her promotion is part of the firm’s continued and strategic efforts to expand its leadership team and bolster its defense presence in critical markets known for delivering outsized and unjust Nuclear Verdicts®.

About Tyson & Mendes LLP

Tyson & Mendes LLP is a nationwide, AV-rated litigation and trial firm specializing in insurance defense and protecting its clients from Nuclear Verdicts®. Founded in 2002 by Robert Tyson and Patrick Mendes, the firm has experienced tremendous growth, with offices across the United States. Tyson & Mendes is known for its expertise in defending corporations, insurance companies, and their clients against Nuclear Verdicts®.

Serving 21 states nationwide, Tyson & Mendes is one of the fastest growing civil defense firms in the U.S. and is proud to offer one of the fastest and clearest paths to partnership for its attorneys of any mid-sized law firm in the U.S. The firm is honored to be recognized as a 2024 Best Law Firm by Best Lawyers, named a 2024 Best Company to Work For: Law Firms edition by U.S. News & World Report, awarded the 2023 Liberty Mutual Insurance External Law Firm Partner of the Year Award, awarded the No. 1 “Ceiling Smasher” in Law360’s 2022 Glass Ceiling Report for female equity partnership, and shortlisted for Financial Times’ 2022 Innovative Lawyers North America Award.

